Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888466https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sacked-from-indian-team-abhishek-nayar-returns-to-kolkata-knight-riders-in-this-role-for-ipl-2025-2888466.html
NewsCricket
ABHISHEK NAYAR

Sacked From Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders In THIS Role For IPL 2025

Three-times champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed Abhishek Nayar's appointment with a social media post.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sacked From Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders In THIS Role For IPL 2025 Pic credit: KKR

A few days after getting sacked by the BCCI, Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Three-times champions KKR confirmed Nayar's appointment with a social media post.

"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1," KKR posted on X. 

 

The 41-year-old Nayar is present at the training session of KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 21 in match No. 39 of IPL 2025.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK