Sacked From Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders In THIS Role For IPL 2025
Three-times champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed Abhishek Nayar's appointment with a social media post.
A few days after getting sacked by the BCCI, Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Three-times champions KKR confirmed Nayar's appointment with a social media post.
"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1," KKR posted on X.
Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1 pic.twitter.com/IwJQTnAWxa — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2025
The 41-year-old Nayar is present at the training session of KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 21 in match No. 39 of IPL 2025.
More To Follow...
