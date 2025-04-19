Sacked From Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Returns To Kolkata Knight Riders In THIS Role For IPL 2025

A few days after getting sacked by the BCCI, Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Three-times champions KKR confirmed Nayar's appointment with a social media post.

"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1," KKR posted on X.

The 41-year-old Nayar is present at the training session of KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 21 in match No. 39 of IPL 2025.

More To Follow...