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'Sacrifices have got to be made': ECB Chair defends The Hundred's schedule

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson has said that the scheduling issues caused by The Hundred are "a price worth paying". 

Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
'Sacrifices have got to be made': ECB Chair defends The Hundred's schedule
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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'Sacrifices have got to be made': ECB Chair defends The Hundred's schedule
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