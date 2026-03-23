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NewsCricket'Safety of international athletes can't be guaranteed': Pakistani militant group issues warning to foreign players ahead of PSL 2026
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'Safety of international athletes can't be guaranteed': Pakistani militant group issues warning to foreign players ahead of PSL 2026

The militant group, in a public statement targeted international cricketers, and the faction issued a stark warning, claiming that the volatile security climate in Pakistan makes it unsafe for overseas players to compete in the upcoming PSL 2026 season.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
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'Safety of international athletes can't be guaranteed': Pakistani militant group issues warning to foreign players ahead of PSL 2026Pic credit: Pakistan Super League

After the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) announced to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors due to the West Asia conflict, a Pakistan militant group warned the overseas players to withdraw from the  league, claiming their security "cannot be guaranteed" as the current environment is currently "unfit for any peaceful sporting activity." 

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the government’s directive of on Sunday, that PSL will begin as scheduled on March 26, but only at two venues, with no spectators, to conserve resources such as petrol amid the Gulf war. 

However, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, an offshoot of the Tehrik-e-Taliban militant group, in a public statement targeted international cricketers, and the faction issued a stark warning, claiming that the volatile security climate in Pakistan makes it unsafe for overseas players to compete, urging them to withdraw immediately from the PSL.

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“Today, the people of Pakistan, specifically those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are enduring unprecedented hardships due to systemic military oppression and state-led violence. While our streets are marked by the funerals of our loved ones and our mothers mourn the disappearance of their sons, the organised spectacle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) serves as a cruel mockery of our suffering. Hosting such festive displays while entire regions bleed is an act of "rubbing salt into our wounds" that we categorically reject,” their statement read.

“We wish to convey a clear and urgent message to all participants of the PSL, especially the foreign players: The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious. In a climate where military operations and civil unrest dominate significant portions of the territory, the safety of international athletes cannot be guaranteed. Given these dire circumstances, we strongly advise you to prioritise your personal security and withdraw from the tournament immediately. The environment is currently unfit for any peaceful sporting activity.

“While we are not inherently opposed to healthy sporting activities, we refuse to tolerate the state's hypocrisy. It is unacceptable to promote an image of "normalcy" through cricket matches in one part of the country while state-sponsored atrocities continue unabated in another. We will not allow the blood of the oppressed to be overshadowed by the lights of a stadium, nor will we permit the dignity of our people to be compromised for the sake of political optics,” it added.

The PSL 2026 roster includes prominent names such as Australia’s David Warner, Steven Smith, and Adam Zampa, England’s Moeen Ali, and New Zealand’s Devon Conway. Although the PCB has implemented rigorous security protocols, officials have yet to formally link recent alterations to the tournament’s format with these threats. 

With the season scheduled to commence on Thursday, attention is now focused on how the PCB and the participating international players will respond to the unfolding situation. 

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