Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record for most runs in...

Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record for most runs in...

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan rewrote the record books during the three-match home series against Sri Lanka by surpassing India opener Abhishek Sharma for a huge T20I milestone.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record for most runs in...
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for railway employees: Check your exact payout amount here
2
3
4
5