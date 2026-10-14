Pakistan's newly appointed T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name into the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in a three-match men's T20I bilateral series between two ICC Full Member nations.

Leading from the front in home series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in October 2026, Farhan amassed 238 runs across three innings, surpassing the previous record of 229 runs set earlier this year by Indian explosive opener Abhishek Sharma against Afghanistan.

A Dream Series As Pakistan Captain

Taking on his first full assignment as Pakistan’s permanent T20I skipper, the 30-year-old opener delivered a masterclass in modern power-hitting combined with remarkable consistency.

Farhan registered half-centuries in all three matches of the series:

1st T20I (Rawalpindi): 89 off 53 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes)

2nd T20I (Rawalpindi): 73 off 44 balls (4 fours, 5 sixes)

3rd T20I (Rawalpindi): 76 off 47 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes)

Farhan rounded off the series with an average of 79.33 and a blazing strike rate of 165.27, claiming the Player of the Series award.

Though Sri Lanka managed a consolation eight-wicket win in the final match behind Kusal Mendis’s counter-attacking 87, Pakistan had already sealed the series 2-1 courtesy of Farhan's fireworks at the top of the order.

Most Runs In A 3-Match Bilateral Men's T20I Series (Full Members)

PLAYER RUNS

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 238 vs Sri Lanka, 2026

Abhishek Sharma (India) 229 vs Afghanistan, 2026

Colin Munro (New Zealand) 223 vs West Indies, 2023/24

David Warner (Australia) 217 vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) 204 vs Ireland, 2019

Captains React After End Of T20I Series

Despite the loss in the in the final T20I, Sahibzada Farhan was satisfied with the efforts of his side across the three matches.

"The way we set a superb target in the first two matches, today also we had the same plan, but it's cricket, anything can happen," Farhan said post-match.

"The effort is to stay consistent. When I perform well, I'm even more focused to do well in the next match. It's cricket, you're not always in form. So I'm looking to make the most of it," he added.

On the other hand, Kusal Mendis was adjudged Player of the Match in the series finale for his quickfire innings of 87 from just 47 deliveries and the Sri Lanka captain was pleased with the response from his side.

"We bowled really well today in the middle period," Mendis said.

"The fielding was better too, and the batting was excellent. Kamindu (Mendis) batted really well after the Powerplay. He played his natural game, and I did too. We did really well in all three departments," he added.

PAK vs SL Series Schedule And Result

First T20I: October 9, Rawalpindi (Pakistan won by four wickets)

Second T20I: October 11, Rawalpindi (Pakistan won by 82 runs)

Third T20I: October 13, Rawalpindi (Sri Lanka won by eight wickets)