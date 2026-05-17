Sai Sudharsan scripts IPL history, becomes fastest player in the world to...

Gujarat Titans' in form opening batsman Sai Sudharsan exhibited immense resilience on May 16, battling through an intense elbow injury to return to the crease during the closing stages of a massive run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Although Sudharsan was unable to guide GT across the finish line while chasing a monumental target of 248 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, his performance allowed him to eclipse a 13 year old global T20 batting record. The 24 year old left handed batsman officially became the quickest player in cricket history to accumulate 3,000 T20 runs relative to innings played, a tally that encompasses domestic T20 matches, international T20Is, and global franchise cricket. The southpaw required a mere 78 innings to reach this historic milestone.

When looking exclusively at Indian cricketers, this prestigious record was previously held by Tilak Varma. Varma had reached his own 3,000 run T20 milestone back in November 2024, crossing the landmark figure in 90 innings.

Early Injury Blow Disrupts the Top Order

Sudharsan had progressed to a score of 23 during the initial phase of the chase when a sharply rising, short of length delivery from pace bowler Kartik Tyagi struck him directly on the elbow. Despite experiencing obvious physical pain, the opener showed composure to complete the single. He subsequently collapsed to the turf and unfastened his batting gloves, prompting the team physiotherapist to rush out and apply an ice pack to the bruised joint. Due to the severity of the blow, he was forced to exit the playing arena, retiring hurt with 23 runs to his name from 13 balls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Valiant Slog Overs Return Proves Insufficient Against Steeping Asking Rate

During the 17th over of the second innings, Sudharsan courageously re entered the batting order immediately after captain Shubman Gill was dismissed by Sunil Narine for a well made 85 off 49 deliveries. At that particular juncture, Gujarat Titans still required an additional 71 runs from just 22 balls, presenting an incredibly daunting challenge for the incoming batsmen.

In the subsequent 18th over, Sudharsan exacted a measure of revenge against Tyagi by dispatching the speedster for a massive six alongside two boundaries. Nevertheless, the mathematically required run rate had climbed too high to sustain, and his partner Jos Buttler struggled to find his usual fluent rhythm. Buttler was eventually dismissed for 57 runs from 35 balls in the penultimate over of the contest. In the final over, Sudharsan managed to launch a delivery from Cameron Green over the ropes for a six, a hit that completed his 18th half century in his IPL career. Despite these late fireworks, Gujarat Titans ultimately fell short, losing the high scoring encounter by 29 runs.

Statistical Leadership Reclaimed with Elite Consistency

Sudharsan concluded the match remaining notationally not out on 53 from 28 deliveries, a fighting knock that was highlighted by six boundaries and three sixes. This individual batting display successfully propelled him back to the peak of the tournament run scoring charts, allowing him to reclaim the coveted Orange Cap. Across 13 tournament innings in the current campaign, the left hander has amassed 554 runs, maintaining an impressive batting average of 46.16 coupled with an impactful strike rate of 157.83. His comprehensive statistical portfolio for the active season now includes one century alongside six half chapters.