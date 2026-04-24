Sai Sudharsan breaks Chris Gayle's record, becomes fastest batter in IPL history to...

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books after hitting an impressive century during the high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24. During his historic century (100 off 58), Sudharsan became the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter reached the milestone of 2,000 IPL runs in just 47 innings, surpassing the previous record held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had achieved it in 48 innings.

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The Race To 2,000: Top Five

Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans in 2022 and has steadily grown into a cornerstone of the side. Known for his classical technique combined with modern power-hitting, Sai has been a standout performer across seasons.

His meteoric rise has seen him overtake some of the most iconic names in T20 cricket to become the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in history.

Fewest Innings To 2000 IPL Runs

Sai Sudharsan: 47 innings

Chris Gayle: 48 innings

Shaun Marsh: 52 innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 57 innings

KL Rahul: 60 innings

Fewest balls taken for 2000 IPL runs (Indians)

Abhishek Sharma - 1193 balls

Virender Sehwag - 1211 balls

Rishabh Pant - 1306 balls

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 1326 balls

Yusuf Pathan - 1353 balls

Sai Sudharsan - 1361 balls

What This Means For Sudharsan And GT

This milestone adds to Sudharsan's growing legacy. He has already been part of Gujarat Titans' successful campaigns and is often praised for his ability to anchor innings while accelerating when needed.

His form is a massive boost for skipper Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans. As the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies, having an opener who can consistently provide 'big' runs at a record-breaking pace provides the necessary platform for power-hitters like Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tewatia to flourish.

Lineup For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

GT Impact substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

RCB Impact substitutes: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer