Sai Sudharsan creates history, becomes 1st player in IPL 2026 to...

Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans opener, continued his remarkable consistency by hitting another gritty half-century and etched his name into the record books during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

After being invited to bat first, Sudharsan played an impressive knock (61 off 44) and helped Gujarat Titans post a fighting total of 168/5 in 20 overs. His knock helped stabilize the innings amid a challenging bowling display from SRH, showcasing the composure and shot-making that have defined his rise.

During his impressive knock, Sai, the left-handed batter, became the first player in IPL 2026 to cross the 500-run mark. It marked the third consecutive IPL season in which Sai has breached that figure, cementing his status as one of the most consistent run-scorers in the league’s history.



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Most successive 500+ runs in an IPL season

6 - David Warner (2014-20)

5 - KL Rahul (2018-22)

3 - Chris Gayle (2011-13)

3 - Shikhar Dhawan (2019-21)

3 - Virat Kohli (2023-25)

3 - Sai Sudharsan (2024-26)

The Knock That Defined the Milestone

Coming into the match with 440 runs, Sai Sudharsan needed a substantial knock to overtake the then-Orange Cap leader, Heinrich Klaasen (494 runs). He delivered exactly that, playing a measured yet impactful innings of 61 runs off 44 balls.

Steady Start: After the early loss of wickets, Sudharsan anchored the Gujarat Titans' innings, reaching his half-century in 38 balls.

A Season of Consistency: This was his sixth score of 50+ in IPL 2026, a tally that includes five half-centuries and one century.

Record-Breaking Pace: Earlier this season, Sudharsan also became the fastest player to reach 2,000 career runs in IPL history, surpassing the legendary Chris Gayle by achieving the feat in just 47 innings.

Lineup For GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

SRH Impact substitutes: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

GT Impact substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips