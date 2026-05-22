Sai Sudharsan creates history, becomes 2nd Indian cricketer after Virender Sehwag to...

Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans opener, etched his name into the Indian Premier League history books during a high-stakes clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Continuing his red-hot form, Sudharsan smashed a fluent 84 off 53 balls and became the second Indian player ever to score five consecutive half-centuries in IPL history.

Sudharsan's impressive half-century against CSK marked his fifth successive 50-plus score in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. With this, the 24-year-old left-hander matched the iconic consistency record held by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and became only the second Indian cricketer ever to score five consecutive fifties in the tournament.



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Joining The Elite 5 In A Row Club

Sai Sudharsan, who is a key batter for Gujarat Titans, has turned run-scoring into a clinical routine. His flawless streak, which began at the start of May 2026, has put him on par with some of the most destructive legends in IPL history.

He has joined an exclusive list as the fourth batter overall in IPL history to achieve five consecutive half-centuries.

Players With Most Consecutive 50+ Scores In IPL

Virender Sehwag (2012) - 5

Jos Buttler (2018) - 5

David Warner (2019) - 5

Sai Sudharsan (2026) - 5



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Reclaiming The Orange Cap

With his impressive knock against CSK, Sudharsan has taken his tally to 638 runs in 14 matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, sitting atop the Orange Cap race. His consistency has been remarkable, blending classical technique with an improved strike rate.

This marks the second time in Sudharsan's career that he has breached the 600-run mark in a single edition, following his breathtaking IPL 2025 season where he amassed 759 runs to win his first Orange Cap.

Sai Sudharsan's Impact On GT

Sai Sudharsan's form, combined with Shubman Gill's explosive starts, has transformed Gujarat Titans into serious title contenders this IPL season. The duo has given the side flying starts repeatedly, putting pressure on opposition bowling attacks from ball one.

At just 24 years old, Sai isn't just anchoring the Titans' batting lineup - he is redefining the benchmarks of T20 consistency. As the IPL 2026 playoffs approach, all eyes will be on the young Tamil Nadu star. If he maintains this level, Sudharsan could very well be lifting silverware with Gujarat Titans.