Sai Sudharsan creates history; joins Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik in an unwanted T20 list

In a bizarre turn of events during the IPL 2026 playoffs, Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan etched his name into the record books for all the wrong reasons. During the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Friday, Sudharsan became the first player in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket in consecutive matches, cementing an unwanted Men's T20 record.

With his latest unusual dismissal, Sudharsan has now equaled the record for the most hit-wicket dismissals in Men’s T20 cricket history, joining power-hitter Andre Russell and veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik at the top of a list no batsman wants to lead.



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Lightning Strikes Twice: The Playoff Curse For Sai

Sai Sudharsan's freakish run of bad luck began during Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala, where he accidentally knocked his own bails off while executing a cut shot off Jacob Duffy.

Most assumed it was a once-in-a-career anomaly. Yet, just days later during Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur, the unthinkable happened again.

Chasing a massive target of 215, Sudharsan was in sublime touch, cruising at 58 off just 32 balls. Alongside captain Shubman Gill, he had forged a blistering 167-run opening stand that completely dismantled the Royals' bowling attack. However, in the 13th over, while slicing a low full-toss from Brijesh Sharma through the off-side for a boundary, the bat simply slipped out of Sudharsan’s hands during the follow-through. It flew backward, crashing directly into his stumps.

The bizarre dismissal left the stadium in stunned silence. At the non-striker’s end, Shubman Gill dropped to his haunches, staring in absolute shock.



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The 'Hit-Wicket' Club

While hit-wickets are incredibly rare in the fast-paced T20 format, Sai Sudharsan’s latest blunder is the third of his career - all occurring in the IPL. His first hit-wicket dismissal came back in 2022 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. By scaling this peak of misfortune, he joins two seasoned T20 icons:

Most hit-wicket dismissals in Men’s T20s

3 - Andre Russell

3 - Shoaib Malik

3 - Sai Sudharsan (all in IPL)

Remarkably, no other player in IPL history has ever been dismissed hit-wicket more than once, making Sudharsan's back-to-back occurrences even more statistically mind-boggling.

Sai Sudharsan's Humorous Response

Despite the frustrating nature of the dismissals, Sai Sudharsan, the young southpaw kept his sense of humor intact. Fortunately for Gujarat Titans, his 58-run cameo had already done the damage, allowing GT to sail into the IPL 2026 final with a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, a bemused Sudharsan joked about his dismissal.

(Are you going to carry glue or something before going to Ahmedabad?) I think I should try some things. I'm going to try some grip tech now and just bat a few balls and see how it is. (How does it happen twice in two games?) Seriously. Last game it just bounced a few times and hit the stumps. But this game, I just wanted it to hit straight, I think," said Sudharsan.

Meanwhile, his skipper, Shubman Gill, also saw the funny side after the initial shock wore off.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything. No one's seen anything like that, two matches, back to back in a row. The way he got out. I saw some video on social media that taping his hand, I think I'm going to have to do that in the next match," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

As Gujarat Titans head to Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 final against RCB, Sudharsan will undoubtedly be checking his bat grip extra closely. He has proven he has the runs to match the best in the world; he’ll just be hoping his bat stays firmly in his hands when the ultimate trophy is on the line.