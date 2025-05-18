Sai Sudharsan On The Mindset That Changed His Game: ‘Be Explosive From Ball One’

The Gujarat Titans delivered one of the standout team performances this IPL season, with much of the credit going to their top three batters, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Among them, Sai Sudharsan truly stood out, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience. His evolution from last season has been particularly impressive, as he pushed himself harder than ever before to elevate his game.

Opening the innings for the Titans in IPL 2025, the 23-year-old left-hander made a significant impact. Sai amassed 509 runs in 11 innings at a striking rate of 153.51, emerging as one of the most consistent performers of the tournament. Currently, he holds the position of the second-highest run-scorer, a testament to his determination and adaptability.

Reflecting on his performance last year, Sudharsan acknowledged that he struggled to find his rhythm in the middle order, a role that didn’t suit his natural game. Determined to make a change, he focused on becoming more aggressive and refining his approach to the shortest format of the game. He emphasized that the key difference this season was mental clarity and intent.

"Last year, in a few innings, I was a bit slow. The pitches were different, and we often didn’t have strong starts. We kept losing wickets early, and I couldn't provide the kind of starts we needed. I was slow off the blocks," Sudharsan said in an interview with The Indian Express.

He continued, "I realized I needed to push myself to be more explosive. I went back home and worked on my mindset. I didn’t make any technical changes to my batting, but I focused on gaining clarity. I wanted to bring that explosive element right from the first ball. If I could accelerate later in the innings, I believed I could do it from the start as well. I practiced with that goal in mind."

Sudharsan's mental shift and commitment to improvement have paid off, positioning him as a key figure in the Gujarat Titans' successful campaign.