Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Sai Sudharsan ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka with right big toe injury, doubtful for 2nd Test

Sai Sudharsan ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka with right big toe injury, doubtful for 2nd Test

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India’s opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle due to a right big toe injury. The left-handed batter is also doubtful for the second Test in Colombo, with Devdutt Padikkal emerging as a possible replacement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Sai Sudharsan ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka with right big toe injury, doubtful for 2nd Test
Image Credit: X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Madhuri Dixit to host Marathi edition of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' - details inside
2
3
4
5