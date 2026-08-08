/Sai Sudharsan ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka with right big toe injury, doubtful for 2nd Test

In a significant blow to India’s batting plans, left-handed batter B. Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 in Galle, due to a right big toe injury.
At the same time, there are severe doubts over the availability of Sudharsan, who has been doing his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, for the second and final match of the series, to be played in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
"Sai has been definitely ruled out of the first Test as he needs more time to fully recover from the pain in his right big toe. The medical team is monitoring his progress closely, and a decision on his inclusion for the second Test will be taken later, though he’s more of a touch-and-go for it," said a source familiar with the matter to IANS on Saturday.
IANS understands that Sudharsan has been progressing well in recovering from a stress reaction on his right foot and began batting as well as fielding and conditioning exercises. But the pain in the metatarsal of the big toe on his right foot after doing his skill work and exercises has been a cause of concern for the medical team.
In seven Tests, Sudharsan has scored 383 runs at an average of 31.91. In his absence, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal can be a straight like-for-like replacement after slamming a century on Day Two of the ongoing warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the NCC Ground in Colombo.
Padikkal got to his century in 121 deliveries, including hitting 14 fours before he was retired out. Though a definitive word on Sudharsan’s replacement in the Test team is yet to come, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel could send Ruturaj Gaikwad to Sri Lanka.
Gaikwad was in Sri Lanka in June-July as vice-captain of the India ‘A’ team, winning a 50-over tri-series before making scores of 22, 1 and 13 not out in the red-ball games in Galle. Previously, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the two-game series due to a left knee injury, with Auqib Nabi named as his replacement.
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