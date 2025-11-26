Sai Sudharsan’s 139-Ball Stay Enters Indian Test Cricket Record Books

India’s young opener Sai Sudharsan battled through one of the most challenging Test innings of his short career, scoring 14 runs off 139 balls in the second Test against South Africa. The effort is now recorded as India’s second-slowest Test knock with a minimum of 100 balls faced, just behind Yashpal Sharma’s 13 off 157 balls versus Australia in 1981.

Sudharsan’s stoic resistance came in India’s steep 549-run chase. His lone boundary reflected the struggle on a deteriorating surface as South Africa maintained relentless discipline with the ball. His innings ultimately ended when Senuran Muthusamy drew a thick outside edge, and Aiden Markram grabbed the catch at slip, Markram’s eighth catch of the match, the most by any South African fielder in a Test.

Harmer’s Dominance and India’s Collapse

Sudharsan did not play the first Test in Kolkata, and in this match, he managed 29 runs across two innings, highlighting how tough scoring became for India under pressure.

He survived an early scare on Day 5 when a sharp outside edge was overturned due to a Marco Jansen no-ball, offering brief relief. However, South Africa continued tightening the screws, with Simon Harmer leading the attack and picking up key wickets. India were 90/5 at tea, still 459 runs short of the target, as hopes of saving the Test faded rapidly.

India were eventually bowled out for 140, suffering a 408-run defeat, their biggest loss by runs at home in Test history. South Africa sealed a famous 2-0 series victory, marking a dominant start to their World Test Championship journey.