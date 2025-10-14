Sai Sudharsan’s Burger Moment Goes Viral During India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Fans Urge Move to CSK

In a light-hearted yet viral moment from the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series, Sai Sudharsan, India’s promising young batter, grabbed headlines—not just for his performance but for a quirky act that has left cricket fans buzzing online. During the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Sudharsan was spotted enjoying a burger near the boundary line, a clip that quickly took social media by storm. Fans jokingly told him, “Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me zarurat hai”—hinting at a potential move from Gujarat Titans to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Sai Sudharshan eating burger outside boundary line



Fans Saying "gujrat se nikal jao Csk me jarurat hai" (leave gujrat we need you in csk) pic.twitter.com/sBUAFe8SQT October 13, 2025

Sai Sudharsan’s Stellar Test Performance Silences Critics

The 23-year-old left-handed batter has been under the microscope after modest returns in his initial Test outings. Before the second Test, Sudharsan had scored just 147 runs in seven innings, raising questions about his place in India’s Test squad. However, in Delhi, he made a strong statement, scoring 87 runs in the first innings with composed strokeplay that kept India dominant throughout the opening day.

Unfortunately, Sudharsan’s innings came to an end when he misjudged a sharply turning delivery from vice-captain Jomel Warrican, getting trapped in front of the stumps. Despite the setback, the young batter’s performance showcased his growing maturity, hinting that he may soon cement his spot in the Indian Test side.

The Burger Clip That Ignited IPL Speculations

While on the field, Sudharsan’s burger-eating moment sparked amusement and speculation. A fan-captured video from Day 3 showed him sitting near the boundary ropes, tending to a sore hand after a sharp catch at short fine-leg. Social media users couldn’t resist turning the clip into a meme, joking about his potential move to Chennai Super Kings, given his Tamil Nadu roots and stellar IPL record.

Sai Sudharsan has become one of the IPL’s most dependable young batters since joining Gujarat Titans in 2022. Across 40 matches, he has amassed 1,793 runs, often anchoring the innings with poise and precision. His standout campaign came in IPL 2025, where he claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 games, helping Gujarat Titans reach the playoffs yet again.

A Potential Homecoming to Chennai Super Kings?

The burger moment couldn’t have come at a more interesting time. With the IPL 2026 mega auction slated for mid-December, discussions around player retentions, trades, and strategic rebuilding are gaining momentum. Given Sudharsan’s consistent form, calm temperament, and Chennai upbringing, fans and analysts alike are speculating about a possible “homecoming” to CSK, where he could play a key role in the post-Dhoni era.

While Gujarat Titans have not officially commented on any trade talks, Sudharsan’s market value is undeniably high. His combination of Test experience, IPL success, and youthful energy makes him a prime target for franchises looking to strengthen their middle order.

Social Media Goes Wild

The viral burger clip has not only entertained fans but also highlighted the lighter side of cricket. From playful jabs to memes calling for a CSK transfer, the moment has dominated cricket chatter online. Such clips are becoming an integral part of modern cricket culture, blending performance with personality and connecting players to fans beyond the pitch.

Sudharsan’s ability to balance on-field seriousness with off-field charm adds to his growing fanbase. It’s moments like these that make him one of the most talked-about players heading into the IPL 2026 auction, combining skill, style, and relatability in a unique way.