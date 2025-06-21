Sai Sudharsan’s Four-Ball Duck Joins 73-Year‑Old Test Tally On Debut At Headingley

Young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan endured a forgettable start to his Test career as he was dismissed for a duck on debut during the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley. In doing so, the 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu joined a rare and unwanted list, becoming only the third Indian player to be dismissed for zero on debut at Headingley, a record that stretches back 73 years.

A Short Stay at the Crease

Coming in at No. 3 before the century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Sudharsan walked in with India in a commanding position. However, he lasted only four balls before being dismissed by England's skipper Ben Stokes. A delivery that nipped away from a length forced an edge, and Jamie Smith behind the stumps made no mistake. It was a harsh welcome to the world of Test cricket, especially at a venue that has historically challenged debutants with seam movement and swing.

A Record Nobody Wants

With this dismissal, Sudharsan now finds himself alongside Gulabrai Ramchand (1952) and Datta Gaekwad (1952), the only other two Indian players to have been dismissed for a duck on Test debut at Headingley, Leeds.

Gulabrai Ramchand made a duck in the second Test of the 1952 tour of England.

Datta Gaekwad, too, suffered the same fate in the same match, underlining the testing conditions of Headingley for new Indian batters.

Now, in 2025, Sai Sudharsan becomes the first since 1952 to replicate that misfortune.

From IPL Success to Test Challenge

Sai Sudharsan has been a rising star in Indian cricket, making waves in the IPL and domestic cricket with a composed batting style. His call-up to the national Test side was widely celebrated as a move toward nurturing India’s next-gen talent.

However, the transition from white-ball success to the red-ball challenge was tough on a bowler-friendly Headingley pitch. While one innings doesn’t define a career, the debut duck is a stark reminder of the gulf between formats and the patience required in Test cricket.