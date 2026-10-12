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Sai Sudharsan suffers Injury scare during Ranji Trophy match, raises concerns ahead of New Zealand Tour

India batter Sai Sudharsan suffered an injury scare while fielding for Tamil Nadu against Rajasthan on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, October 12. The left-handed batter experienced discomfort after stopping a shot in the covers and had to be helped off the field, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of India's upcoming assignments against New Zealand.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Sai Sudharsan suffers Injury scare during Ranji Trophy match, raises concerns ahead of New Zealand Tour
Image Credit: Instagram/ @sais_1509

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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