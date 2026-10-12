/Sai Sudharsan suffers Injury scare during Ranji Trophy match, raises concerns ahead of New Zealand Tour

India batter Sai Sudharsan suffered an injury scare while fielding for Tamil Nadu against Rajasthan on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, October 12. The left-handed batter experienced discomfort after stopping a shot in the covers and had to be helped off the field, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of India's upcoming assignments against New Zealand.
According to reports, Sudharsan was fielding when Rajasthan batter Karan Lamba played a drive that the Tamil Nadu player attempted to stop. Sudharsan went down on the ground following the incident, prompting the team physio to attend to him before a support staff member helped him off the field.
However, sources within the Tamil Nadu camp indicated that the injury was not serious, with the ball reportedly hitting Sudharsan's knee. He was seen applying an ice pack in the dugout, and his return to the field will depend on whether the discomfort persists.
His availability to bat in Tamil Nadu's innings will also be closely watched once Rajasthan's innings comes to an end.
The injury scare comes at a crucial time for Sudharsan, who recently returned to action for India A after recovering from a toe injury. He was not initially part of Tamil Nadu's squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture but travelled to Jaipur on Saturday night after featuring for India A against Australia A in Puducherry.
Sudharsan was subsequently included in Tamil Nadu's playing XI and took the field on the opening day before leaving the ground with discomfort on Monday.
The 24-year-old's fitness will be important as India prepare for their upcoming red-ball assignments against New Zealand. He has also been named in India's plans for the India A red-ball matches against New Zealand in Lincoln, scheduled to begin on October 26.
A clear assessment of his condition will determine whether the latest setback affects his availability for the upcoming matches.
Sudharsan had previously missed India's tour of Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. Despite concerns over his fitness, he had been included in the squad in the hope that he would recover in time.
During his absence, Devdutt Padikkal impressed at No. 3, scoring 167 in the first Test before adding further important contributions across the series. He finished the three innings with 328 runs and received the Player of the Series award. Sudharsan's recent India A campaign included a fifty across four red-ball innings against Australia A, while he also featured in the unofficial ODIs against the same opposition.
With India's next red-ball assignments approaching, Sudharsan will be keen to avoid another injury setback and return to full fitness. For now, his condition remains the key concern following the incident during Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.
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