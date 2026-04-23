Sai Sudharsan's Test spot at No.3 under serious threat: RCB, CSK, RR stars knocking door: Report

With several months remaining before India’s next assignment in the current World Test Championship cycle, national selectors are reportedly considering significant adjustments to the roster to rejuvenate the team's campaign. Central to these discussions is Sai Sudharsan, whose hold on the number 3 batting position is increasingly fragile due to a lack of form during IPL 2026.

The Race for the Number 3 Spot

The selection committee may be hesitant to grant Sudharsan an extended period to solidify his place in the top order. Currently averaging 27.45 across six Test matches, Sudharsan is facing stiff competition from Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal.

As India prepares for a standalone Test against Afghanistan in June, the management is evaluating potential changes and backup options to bolster their chances of qualifying for the WTC 2025–27 final. According to a report by TOI (Times of India), the trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been earmarked as vital prospects for the middle order. While Padikkal was included in recent squads for home series against South Africa and the West Indies, he remained on the sidelines as Nitish Kumar Reddy was given preference.

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Player Statistics and Performance Outlook

Sai Sudharsan: Though he may not be dropped immediately by the Ajit Agarkar led committee, the Afghanistan match is viewed as a high stakes opportunity. In his six Tests to date, he has accumulated 302 runs, featuring two half centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal: With only two Test appearances, Padikkal impressed on his 2024 debut against England with a fifty. However, during the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, he recorded a 23 ball duck followed by a modest 25 off 71 balls while batting at number 3.

Dhruv Jurel: Jurel is expected to keep his place in the squad, though potentially as a specialist batter. His statistical output has dipped, with 459 runs across nine Tests at an average of 35.30, including one century and one fifty.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: A Potential Solution for Spin

Selectors are specifically monitoring Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a role in the middle order to address the team's recent difficulties against spin bowling. Gaikwad, 29, is highly regarded for his proficiency against slow bowlers but has yet to make his Test debut. He last earned a Test call up in 2023 and recently proved his mettle in the ODI format by scoring a century against South Africa in December.

The Road to the WTC 2025–27 Final

India faces a critical path with nine matches remaining in the current cycle:

June: One off Test against Afghanistan.

August: Two Test series away in Sri Lanka.

Late 2026: A series in New Zealand.

Early 2027: A five Test home series against Australia.

The Indian squad will likely require victories in the majority of these remaining fixtures to secure a spot in the final.