Sai Sudharsan's Tests record ahead of Afghanistan clash amid Gautam Gambhir's backing: Runs, fifties, highest score and key stats

As India prepares for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh from Saturday, June 6, young left-handed batter B. Sai Sudharsan finds himself at a pivotal moment in his fledgling Test career.

Just days ago, Sudharsan was donning the white and blue of the Gujarat Titans, wrapping up a blistering IPL 2026 campaign where he amassed a staggering 722 runs. Now, the 24-year-old is set to immediately pivot from the frantic, high-octane environment of T20 cricket to the grueling, patient demands of the longest format.

Ahead of the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has publicly backed Sudharsan to bat at No. 3, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu batter 'hasn't got a fair chance' yet and deserves a longer rope, especially after starting his red-ball international journey in challenging English conditions. Despite intense pressure from proven performer like Devdutt Padikkal - who has been tearing up the Ranji Trophy - Gambhir is demanding patience for the young Tamil Nadu batter.

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"Honestly, Sai hasn't got a fair chance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

"He has only played a handful of Test matches and he started his Test career in England, which we all know is not the easiest place [to bat in]. He has had a phenomenal run in the IPL as well and we have got to give him a fair chance," he added.



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Sai's Test Record So Far

While Sai Sudharsan's white-ball and IPL credentials are unquestionable, his introductory phase in Test cricket has been a true trial by fire. Having made his debut in mid-2025 against England, he has largely played in challenging, seam-friendly overseas conditions.

Ahead of the Afghanistan match, his Test record stands as follows:

Matches: 6

Innings: 11

Runs: 302

Highest Score: 87

Batting Average: 27.45

Strike Rate: 38.71

Centuries: 0

Fifties: 2

Fours: 38

Sixes: 0

Catches: 4

He made his Test debut on June 20, 2025, against England at Headingley, where he had a tough start with a duck. His last appearance came in the November 2025 Test against South Africa.



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The Revolving Door At No. 3

Ever since the departure of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, India's No. 3 spot has resembled a revolving door, with the team management shuffling options like Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sudharsan and others.

With Shubman Gill moving down to No. 4 to anchor the middle order as Test captain, finding a permanent, dependable anchor at No. 3 is a top priority for India's red-ball future.

The non-WTC match against Afghanistan provides the perfect oppotunity. While the pitch in Chandigarh is expected to offer typical early-morning assistance to the fast bowlers, it gives Sudharsan a golden opportunity to convert his white-ball confidence into big red-ball runs.

Gambhir has promised Sudharsan a "longer rope." Now, it is up to the elegant left-hander to grab it with both hands and make the No. 3 spot his own.