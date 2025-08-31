Saim Ayub And Hasan Nawaz Fire Pakistan To 31-Run Win Over UAE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

In a high-octane second T20 of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, Pakistan showcased their batting firepower and bowling depth to defeat the United Arab Emirates by 31 runs in Dubai. Riding on the brilliance of Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz, the Men in Green amassed a commanding 207 before restricting the hosts to 176, securing a flawless 2-0 lead in the series. While Fakhar Zaman faltered early, Pakistan’s young stars stepped up in style, keeping the team’s momentum ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz Steal The Show

Electing to bat first, Pakistan faced an early jolt when Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed in the opening over by Junaid Siddique. Fakhar Zaman, one of the team’s senior campaigners, also departed cheaply, leaving Pakistan in an early stumble. However, Saim Ayub stabilized the innings with a blistering 69 off 38 balls, laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. His attacking intent set the tone for a high-scoring total.

Young sensation Hasan Nawaz then joined the party, striking a breathtaking 56 from 26 balls at a strike rate of 215. The pair combined to add a crucial 57 runs off 25 deliveries, turning the innings around. Contributions from Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) and late fireworks from Faheem Ashraf (16) and Hasan Ali (9) pushed Pakistan past the 200-run mark, leaving UAE scrambling.

UAE’s bowlers struggled to maintain consistency, with Muhammad Saghir Khan and Junaid Siddique claiming six wickets between them but leaking runs at crucial stages.

UAE’s Middle-Order Collapse Despite Asif Khan Heroics

Chasing 208, UAE’s innings began with promise as opener Muhammad Waseem powered 33 off 18 balls. Yet, wickets tumbled rapidly, including the dismissals of Mohammad Zuhaib, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Alishan Sharafu, and Rahul Chopra, leaving the hosts at 76 for 5.

Amid the collapse, Asif Khan played a sensational knock, scoring 77 off 35 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes. His explosive partnership with Dhruv Parashar (15) briefly revived UAE’s hopes, but Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.

Hasan Ali was the pick with 3 wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz (2-21) bowled with precision to choke UAE’s scoring in the final overs. Despite Asif’s brilliance, UAE fell short at 176 for 8, handing Pakistan a comprehensive 31-run victory.

Pakistan’s Dominance Sets Tone Ahead of Asia Cup

The win marked Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in the UAE Tri-Series 2025, asserting their dominance over both UAE and Afghanistan in preparation for the Asia Cup. Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz were instrumental, hitting a combined 10 sixes, underlining Pakistan’s strength in the top order.

Captain Agha Salman may not have contributed significantly with the bat, but his decision to bat first allowed Pakistan to set an imposing total. Fakhar Zaman’s failure will raise eyebrows, but the young guns’ performances ensure Pakistan maintains momentum.

For UAE, while Asif Khan’s fireworks were commendable, the middle-order collapse highlighted the need for better support in high-pressure chases. The hosts can take positives from the fight shown but must address consistency issues to challenge Pakistan effectively.

Key Takeaways

Saim Ayub (69 off 38) and Hasan Nawaz (56 off 26) were Pakistan’s standout performers.

Fakhar Zaman failed to make an impact early in the innings.

Asif Khan starred for UAE but lacked support from the middle and lower order.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Hasan Ali (3/47) and Mohammad Nawaz (2/21), executed brilliantly under pressure.

Pakistan now holds a 2-0 series lead, boosting confidence ahead of major tournaments.

Pakistan’s display in Dubai combined explosive batting, disciplined bowling, and composure under pressure, reaffirming their status as a T20 powerhouse. UAE, despite flashes of brilliance, must regroup if they are to halt Pakistan’s winning streak.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 207/8 in 20 overs (Saim Ayub 69, Hasan Nawaz 56; Saghir Khan 3-44, Junaid Siddique 3-49)

UAE 176/8 in 20 overs (Asif Khan 77, Muhammad Waseem 33; Hasan Ali 3-47, Mohammad Nawaz 2-21)

Result: Pakistan won by 31 runs