Saim Ayub Equals Unwanted T20I Record With Another Duck In Asia Cup 2025 Against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s young left-handed batter Saim Ayub has endured a challenging run in the Asia Cup 2025, registering yet another duck and equalling an unwanted record in the process. This marks Ayub’s sixth duck in T20 internationals in 2025, a tally that now matches Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava for the most ducks in a calendar year among players from full-member nations.

A Difficult Tournament

Ayub’s struggle continued in Pakistan’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh, where he was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Earlier in the tournament, he had already recorded ducks against Oman, India, and the UAE, including multiple golden ducks, highlighting a consistent run of low scores.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While this streak has drawn criticism, it is worth noting that Ayub has also contributed with the ball, taking six wickets in the Asia Cup so far, showing that his overall value to the team extends beyond batting.

Media and Fan Reactions

The record has earned Ayub some unwelcome attention in the media, with terms like “king of ducks” being mentioned in coverage. Analysts have also debated Pakistan’s top-order options, questioning whether Ayub’s continued presence in the batting lineup is sustainable if the poor form persists.

Career Context

In total, Ayub now has nine ducks in his T20I career, placing him just behind former Pakistan batter Umar Akmal, who holds 10 ducks. Despite the batting slump, Ayub’s bowling and fielding contributions remain significant for the team, offering a potential path for redemption in future matches.

Moving Forward

While this record is certainly undesirable, Ayub is still young and has time to turn things around. Cricket analysts emphasise that experience and resilience often help players overcome rough patches. For Pakistan, finding the right balance in the top order will be key, while Ayub will look to channel his focus into more consistent performances in the coming series and tournaments.

Saim Ayub’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign may be remembered for this streak, but it also serves as a reminder of the fine margins in international cricket and the importance of persistence and mental toughness for young players.