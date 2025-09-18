Saim Ayub Joins Sanju Samson In Unwanted T20I Record During Asia Cup Match Against UAE

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has found himself on the wrong side of history in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-hander recorded his third straight duck of the tournament, dismissed against the UAE after two scoreless outings versus Oman and India. This string of failures has raised concerns over Pakistan’s top-order stability, especially with the Super Four stage underway.

Level With Samson and Nawaz in Calendar Year Ducks

Ayub’s dismissal marked his fifth duck in T20 internationals in 2025, placing him alongside India’s Sanju Samson and Pakistan’s Hassan Nawaz in the list of most ducks in a calendar year for full-member nations. The unwanted record is still held by Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, who registered six ducks in 2024.

Most ducks for a player in T20Is in a calendar year (full-member nations)

6 - Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) - 2024

5 - Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 2024

5 - Sanju Samson (India) - 2024

5 - Saim Ayub (Pakistan) - 2025

5 - Hassan Nawaz (Pakistan) - 2025

Bright Spots With the Ball

While his batting form has dipped, Ayub has contributed with the ball, picking up crucial wickets in earlier Asia Cup matches. His all-round value offers Pakistan some balance, but the team will be eager for him to rediscover the batting form that made him a promising top-order option.

Pakistan Banking on a Turnaround

Pakistan’s qualification to the Super Four means Ayub may still have opportunities to make amends. With the spotlight firmly on his batting, the management will hope he can turn things around quickly and provide the solidity needed at the top of the order.