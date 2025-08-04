Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan Star As Pakistan Seal 2-1 Series Win Against West Indies After Thrilling 13-Run Victory

WI vs PAK: Pakistan sealed a 2-1 T20I series win against the West Indies with a 13-run victory in the third and final match on Sunday in Florida. Opting to bat first, the visitors were propelled by a brilliant 138-run opening stand between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. The duo laid a strong platform, with Farhan leading the charge with a brisk 74 off 53 balls, striking 3 fours and 5 sixes.

Ayub provided solid support with a composed 66 from 49 deliveries, maintaining the momentum until the 19th over. Though Pakistan lost quick wickets at the back end, cameos from Hasan Nawaz (15 off 7) and Khushdil Shah (11 off 6) pushed the total to 189/4. Jason Holder and Roston Chase were economical for West Indies despite the onslaught.

West Indies Start Well But Falter Late

Chasing 190, the hosts began in aggressive fashion. They smashed 33 runs in the first two overs, targeting Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz. Jewel Andrew (24 off 15) gave West Indies a flying start but was caught in the fifth over off Haris Rauf with the total at 44.

Alick Athanaze anchored the innings with a fluent 60 off 40 deliveries, sharing useful partnerships with Shai Hope (7) and Sherfane Rutherford (51 off 35). However, as the asking rate climbed, the West Indies innings began to lose steam. Ayub chipped in with a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Athanaze in the 13th over, halting the momentum.

Pakistan Hold Nerve in Final Overs

Despite Rutherford’s late fireworks, Pakistan's bowlers stayed composed under pressure. Sufiyan Muqeem’s tight spell 4 overs for just 20 runs proved crucial in controlling the run flow during the middle overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah held their lines in the death overs, leaving the West Indies needing too much from the final six balls.

Rutherford’s dismissal in the last over marked the end of West Indies’ resistance, as they finished at 176/6, falling 13 runs short.

Pakistan Edge Past Hosts West Indies

The series was tied 1-1 coming into the decider. Pakistan had won the first T20I by 14 runs, while the West Indies leveled things dramatically in the second game, thanks to Jason Holder’s all-round brilliance taking 4 wickets and hitting the winning boundary off the final ball.

The third match, however, saw Pakistan execute a more complete performance. Ayub not only contributed with the bat but also picked up a key wicket, underlining his all-round value to the team.

ODI Series Begins August 8

With the T20I leg wrapped up, both teams now shift focus to the three-match ODI series, beginning August 8 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. After a competitive T20I battle, both sides will be eager to make a strong start in the 50-over format.