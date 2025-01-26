Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2849146https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/saim-ayub-to-miss-champions-trophy-2025-pcb-chairman-mohsin-naqvi-provides-injury-update-2849146.html
NewsCricket
SAIM AYUB INJURY

Saim Ayub To Miss Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Provides Injury Update

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi updated on Saim Ayub's ankle injury recovery, emphasizing long-term fitness over immediate return. Scroll down for more details. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saim Ayub To Miss Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Provides Injury Update Saim Ayub Injury Update

Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has offered an update on opener Saim Ayub’s recovery, providing hope for fans but maintaining a cautious approach. Ayub, who sustained an ankle injury during the opening day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, has been under medical observation and is currently advised to rest for six weeks.

Speaking during a visit to the United States, Naqvi revealed that Ayub’s recovery is progressing as planned, with his plaster expected to be removed within the next two days. However, the chairman emphasized the importance of prioritizing the player’s long-term fitness over any immediate participation. “I am in constant touch with the team regarding his condition, and I will not risk his future for a single event,” Naqvi said, stressing the board’s commitment to player well-being.

Medical reports from London-based specialists have ruled out the need for surgery, recommending a structured rehabilitation program for Ayub. His return to action will depend on receiving medical clearance once he transitions into the recovery phase.

As Ayub works towards regaining fitness, the selection committee has finalized a proposed squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. Key names in the preliminary squad include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman. However, the final list will be reviewed after Ayub’s medical reports are assessed, with his inclusion dependent on the recommendations of doctors.

Chairman Naqvi reaffirmed that Ayub would undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation program to ensure a full return to fitness. “The team is closely monitoring his progress, and we’ll make decisions with his long-term career in mind,” he added.

With the Champions Trophy approaching, Pakistan’s selection committee awaits final approval of the squad from the PCB chairman. Fans will be eagerly watching Ayub’s recovery journey, hoping for his timely return to bolster the team’s chances in the prestigious tournament.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK