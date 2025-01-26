Saim Ayub To Miss Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Provides Injury Update

Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has offered an update on opener Saim Ayub’s recovery, providing hope for fans but maintaining a cautious approach. Ayub, who sustained an ankle injury during the opening day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, has been under medical observation and is currently advised to rest for six weeks.

Speaking during a visit to the United States, Naqvi revealed that Ayub’s recovery is progressing as planned, with his plaster expected to be removed within the next two days. However, the chairman emphasized the importance of prioritizing the player’s long-term fitness over any immediate participation. “I am in constant touch with the team regarding his condition, and I will not risk his future for a single event,” Naqvi said, stressing the board’s commitment to player well-being.

Medical reports from London-based specialists have ruled out the need for surgery, recommending a structured rehabilitation program for Ayub. His return to action will depend on receiving medical clearance once he transitions into the recovery phase.

As Ayub works towards regaining fitness, the selection committee has finalized a proposed squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. Key names in the preliminary squad include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman. However, the final list will be reviewed after Ayub’s medical reports are assessed, with his inclusion dependent on the recommendations of doctors.

Chairman Naqvi reaffirmed that Ayub would undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation program to ensure a full return to fitness. “The team is closely monitoring his progress, and we’ll make decisions with his long-term career in mind,” he added.

With the Champions Trophy approaching, Pakistan’s selection committee awaits final approval of the squad from the PCB chairman. Fans will be eagerly watching Ayub’s recovery journey, hoping for his timely return to bolster the team’s chances in the prestigious tournament.