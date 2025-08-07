Saint Lucia Kings Announce Ex-RCB Star As New Captain For CPL 2025

Caribbean Premier League defending champions Saint Lucia Kings have announced veteran Namibian international David Wiese as their new captain ahead of the upcoming season. Wiese, the newly-appointed captain, has made 26 appearances for the Saint Lucia Kings so far.

Saint Lucia Kings, owned by the IPL team Punjab Kings, will begin their (CPL) 2025 campaign on August 23 at their home ground at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, as they face off against Trinbago Knight Riders.

"Thank you to the Saint Lucia Kings and all the fans for your belief and support. It is a huge honour to lead this team. I am absolutely humbled to be named your captain. This season, we will be playing with passion, heart and unity. You will see us give everything for each other and for you. And fans, we need you with us to pack the stadiums, lift the vibe and let's paint Saint Lucia blue. Let's make this a special season," said Wiese after being appointed as the captain of the Saint Lucia Kings.

The experienced David Wiese is primed and ready for the challenge to lead our Saint Lucia Kings at #CPL25

Veteran all-rounder Wiese, who has played for multiple franchises in the world, including RCB, KKR in the IPL, joined Saint Lucia Kings for the first time in 2022. He returned to the franchise once again last season, where he played a key role in helping Kings win the trophy.

Coming down the lower-middle order to bat, Wiese scored crucial 121 runs in 11 games at an explosive strike rate of 168.05 and an average of 40.33. He also proved to be an important factor in the bowling unit, picking 13 wickets in 11 matches during the CPL 2024 season.

The 40-year-old will be now leading Kings in the upcoming season, as they look to defend the trophy.

"David Wiese has been a part of the family for a long time. He has been with us for a number of years and has put on some excellent performances. We cannot wait to start our first home game on August 23rd. We know Saint Lucia Kings are the best fans and you will come out at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and paint it blue, as you support our new captain and our team. CPL 2025, the biggest party in sports and the Saint Lucia Kings are ready, hope you are too," said Daren Sammy, head coach of Saint Lucia Kings.

Punjab Kings CEO Mr. Satish Menon added, "We are absolutely delighted to have David Wiese leading our side this year. After the tremendous success in the previous edition, we knew we needed someone highly experienced and technically sound to lead the franchise as we defend this beautiful trophy. Wiese's commitment, passion, and professionalism have always been an asset to the Saint Lucia Kings family, and there is no doubt that he is the ideal pick to lead the side."

The 13th edition of Caribbean Premier League will kick off from August 14, with the final set to take place September 21.