Sakshi wishes MS Dhoni on 10th wedding anniversary with adorable post

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Sakshi Dhoni on Sunday.

On the occassion, Sakshi took to her official Instagram account and wished his cricketer-husband by penning down an adorable post for him.

Sakshi shared a cute picture of her with Dhoni and daughter Ziva and reminisced all the beautiful moments that they had experienced together in the last 10 years.

“Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love!,” Sakshi wrote along with the picture.

Dhoni and Sakshi took the whole country by surprise when the couple got married in a hush-hush affair on June 4, 2010 in Dehradun.

The pair was blessed with daughter Ziva on February 6, 2015.



Meanwhile, Dhoni has been out of action since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World up in July 2019.His self-imposed sabbatical from cricket has often sparked rumours of his retirement.

Recently, #Dhoniretires started trending on Twitter, leaving the cricket fans from across the world confused. Soon, Twitter was filled with nostalgia with Dhoni's fans posting photos and videos of the former captain on the microblogging site.

However, Sakshi had once again rubbished the rumours of the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from the international cricket, saying the coronavirus lockdown has made people mentally unstable.

Dhoni was all set to make a return as a captain of the CSK in the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the 2020 IPL-- which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was postponed indefinitely in April by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19.