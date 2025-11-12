Salman Agha’s Century and Haris Rauf’s Firepower Lead Pakistan to Thrilling 1st ODI Win Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan edged past Sri Lanka in a nail-biting first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Salman Agha’s unbeaten century and Haris Rauf’s fiery spell sealing a thrilling six-run victory. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s valiant all-round performance, Pakistan managed to recover from a shaky start to post a competitive 299-5 and restrict the visitors to 293-9. This win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan’s Rocky Start Stabilized by Agha and Talat

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After being asked to bat by Sri Lanka, Pakistan stumbled early, losing key wickets to Wanindu Hasaranga and Asitha Fernando. Fakhar Zaman fell for 32 off 55 balls, while Babar Azam managed just 29 off 51 deliveries. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan also failed to convert starts, leaving Pakistan reeling at 95-4.

At this critical juncture, T20I captain Salman Agha and Hussain Talat forged a game-changing 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Agha showcased his trademark aggression, scoring 105* off 87 balls with nine boundaries, his second ODI century, while Talat contributed a quick 62. Mohammad Nawaz’s finishing flourish of 36* from 23 balls helped Pakistan reach a challenging 299-5.

Key Insight: Agha’s ability to accelerate after a precarious situation proved crucial, highlighting his importance in Pakistan’s ODI setup.

Haris Rauf Shines With the Ball

Sri Lanka began their chase confidently with an 85-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (29 off 39) and Kamil Mishara (38 off 36). However, the momentum shifted dramatically thanks to Haris Rauf. The pacer claimed a stunning triple strike, reducing Sri Lanka from 85-0 to 90-3 within two overs.

Rauf’s comeback spell ended with figures of 4-61, supported by Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf, who picked up two wickets each. Despite solid contributions from Sadeera Samarawickrama (39) and Hasaranga (59), Sri Lanka could not overcome Pakistan’s relentless bowling attack.

Expert Take: Rauf’s pace, combined with precise seam movement, dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order at a crucial stage, underlining Pakistan’s depth in fast bowling resources.

Hasaranga’s Heroics Not Enough

Wanindu Hasaranga produced a determined 52-ball 59 and took 3-54 with the ball, keeping Sri Lanka within striking distance. His fightback, alongside cameos from Theekshana and Samarawickrama, almost dragged the visitors to a historic chase.

Sri Lanka needed 21 off the last 10 balls but lost Hasaranga at a critical juncture, leaving them to fall six runs short. Pakistan’s fielding, along with Hussain Talat’s nerve at the death, ensured the home side held their advantage.

Game-Changer Moment: Babar Azam’s sharp slip catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Sadeera Samarawickrama and swung the match decisively in Pakistan’s favor.

Strategic Takeaways from the Rawalpindi Thriller

Middle-Order Resilience: Pakistan’s middle-order rebuilt the innings after a disastrous start, showcasing the importance of depth and patience.

Bowling Depth: Haris Rauf’s fiery spell complemented by Naseem Shah’s and Faheem Ashraf’s support highlighted Pakistan’s potent pace attack.

Composure Under Pressure: Maintaining focus in the final overs, especially while defending a sub-300 total, demonstrated Pakistan’s mental toughness.

The series now heads to the second ODI, with Pakistan confident after a pulsating win, while Sri Lanka must regroup and find solutions to counter Pakistan’s bowling arsenal.

Scorecard Snapshot:

Pakistan: 299-5 (Agha 105*, Talat 62, Nawaz 36*)

Sri Lanka: 293-9 (Hasaranga 59, Samarawickrama 39, Mishara 38)

Top Performers: Salman Agha, Haris Rauf, Wanindu Hasaranga

Pakistan’s thrilling six-run victory over Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi was a masterclass in middle-order rescue and pace bowling dominance, setting the tone for an exciting ODI series ahead.