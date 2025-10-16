Salman Ali Agha Likely To Lose Pakistan’s T20I Captaincy After Consecutive Losses To India

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, is reportedly under immense pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats to India within just 15 days during the Asia Cup. Sources close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggest that the board is now seriously considering a leadership change ahead of their upcoming home series against Sri Lanka in November.

Agha Under Fire After Asia Cup Disappointment

Pakistan’s poor showing in the Asia Cup has not gone unnoticed. The men in green not only failed to make an impact in the tournament but also suffered morale-crushing defeats to arch-rivals India, including a one-sided final that sparked widespread criticism from fans and former players alike.

Under Agha’s captaincy, Pakistan looked directionless in both strategy and execution. His own form with the bat has also been disappointing, managing just 72 runs in seven innings at an average of 12.00, raising questions about his place in the side.

Former Cricketers Slam Leadership and Team Planning

Several former Pakistan cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar and Ahmed Shehzad, have voiced strong criticism against Agha’s leadership.

Akhtar, in a recent post-match discussion, called Agha the “weakest link” in the team’s structure, adding that Pakistan lacked the “killer instinct” required to perform under pressure. Meanwhile, Shehzad questioned whether Agha even deserves to retain a spot in the T20I squad after such a poor run.

The criticism has also extended to Pakistan’s overall team selection and middle-order instability, long-standing issues that have once again come to the forefront.

Shadab Khan Set for a Possible Return as Captain

According to reports, Shadab Khan, who has been recovering from shoulder surgery, is the front-runner to replace Agha as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Shadab, who previously served as vice-captain, is expected to be fit by early November and could lead the side in the upcoming home ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

PCB Yet to Make an Official Decision

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet made an official announcement regarding the captaincy. The board reportedly wants to avoid making hasty decisions but understands the mounting frustration among fans. If changes do take place, the Sri Lanka series in November might serve as the first step in rebuilding Pakistan’s T20 setup, both in leadership and team balance.