Salman Ali Agha’s Viral Reaction As Afghanistan Crowned Asia’s “Second-Best Team” Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 - Watch

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 has already sparked heated debates, and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha finds himself at the center of one. During a pre-tri-series press conference in Sharjah, a journalist referred to Afghanistan as the second-best team in Asia, a remark that triggered a priceless smirk from Agha. The moment, caught on camera, has since gone viral, highlighting the shifting balance of power in Asian cricket.

Pakistan in Transition: New Leadership, Big Questions

The Pakistan cricket team has undergone a sweeping transformation in the past few months. With Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan excluded from the T20I setup, the selectors have put faith in fresh leadership under Agha. It is a bold gamble, as Pakistan’s recent track record has been far from convincing—they have won just three of their last seven T20I series.

The question now is whether this youthful side can shoulder the pressure of the Asia Cup 2025, where Pakistan share Group A with arch-rivals India, Oman, and UAE. Agha will lean heavily on Fakhar Zaman, whose 1,949 T20I runs and strike rate of 131.77 make him Pakistan’s most explosive batter. In bowling, the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf must rediscover their rhythm if Pakistan are to stand tall again in Asian cricket.

Afghanistan’s Meteoric Rise in World Cricket

The reaction that sparked headlines came after Afghanistan’s sensational run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they stunned Australia and New Zealand en route to a semifinal finish. With Rashid Khan leading a confident, fearless unit, Afghanistan have become giant-killers on the global stage.

The comment about Afghanistan being Asia’s “second-best team” wasn’t made in jest—it’s backed by performances. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan finished level on points with Pakistan and even handed them a crushing defeat in Chennai. Earlier this year in the Champions Trophy 2025, they toppled England but narrowly missed a semifinal berth. Their consistency has shifted perceptions, with many fans and experts rating them higher than a struggling Pakistan side.

The Viral Moment: Agha’s Smirk Steals the Spotlight

When the journalist highlighted Afghanistan’s rise, Salman Ali Agha’s brief but telling smirk became the talking point. Fans on social media interpreted it as a mix of disbelief and quiet defiance. “As ever, Salman Ali Agha’s facial expressions say more than his words,” one user wrote, summing up the sentiment across cricket circles.

The viral clip adds spice to an already charged rivalry. With both teams set to face off in the opening game of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, the stakes are high—not just for points, but for bragging rights ahead of the Asia Cup.

UAE Tri-Series: Perfect Dress Rehearsal for Asia Cup

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I clash in Sharjah on August 29 kicks off a crucial tri-series also featuring UAE. For all three teams, the series doubles as preparation for the Asia Cup (September 9–28).

Pakistan desperately need momentum after a string of underwhelming results, while Afghanistan will be eager to prove their tag as Asia’s second-best side is no fluke. For hosts UAE, the series offers exposure against world-class opposition ahead of their Asia Cup campaign.

What Lies Ahead for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s immediate challenge is to silence critics and restore faith in their ability to compete at the highest level. With young players stepping into leadership roles, the tri-series provides a platform to rebuild confidence. But should Afghanistan dominate again, Agha’s viral smirk might well become a haunting reminder of Pakistan’s decline in Asian cricket.