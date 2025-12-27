Back in 2016, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed that his father, Salim Khan, had hoped to see him play cricket for India. Speaking at the launch of tennis star Sania Mirza’s autobiography, Ace Against Odds, Salman shared stories from his childhood and his early love for the sport.

“My dad wanted me to play cricket. That could have happened easily, but I just didn’t see myself going for cricket practice at 5:30 in the morning. This life is as it is difficult for me, cricket would have been very difficult,” Salman said, recalling the early days that eventually led him to cinema.

Early Cricket Lessons with Salim Durani

Salman’s cricket journey began under the guidance of former Indian cricketer Salim Durani, who was hired to coach him. “First day, he saw me play, I played very well. Second day, I did really well, so he called my father the third day and said your son has got a very bright future. That is the day I realised, my father came to see me play… so I should play really badly,” the actor recalled.

Despite showing potential, Salman struggled with the early morning routines required for serious cricket training. “Reaching school used to be a big problem in itself. At 9 I used to attend my first lecture. So I used to wake up at about 8:30 AM and barely managed to reach school on time. Now before school, it was this… I actually wanted to be a director,” he added.

From Cricket Dreams to Bollywood Stardom

Although Salman never pursued cricket professionally, his love for the game has remained strong, and he has been actively involved in promoting it in various ways.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL): Salman has been the brand ambassador of the CCL since its launch in 2011 and co-owns the Mumbai Heroes team with his brother Sohail Khan. He frequently attends matches, promotes the league, and participates in events, highlighting how CCL unites film industries from across India.

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL): In June 2025, Salman became the owner of the New Delhi franchise in the ISPL, a tennis-ball T10 league backed by Sachin Tendulkar. The league focuses on grassroots talent and features other celebrity owners such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan. Salman has expressed excitement about promoting street cricket through this platform.

Other Cricket Involvement: Salman has participated in charity and exhibition matches, including celebrity-versus-politician games for causes like TB awareness. He also enjoys casual cricket on film sets and during public events.

Interest in IPL: Although he was offered the chance to own an IPL team in 2008 and initially showed interest, Salman ultimately declined, joking that he is now “too old” and prefers focusing on films and philanthropy.

Cricket Remains Close to His Heart

Even though he did not follow his father’s wish to become a professional cricketer, cricket has stayed close to Salman’s heart. His involvement in leagues, charity matches, and promotion of grassroots cricket reflects his enduring passion.

Salman Khan’s journey from a cricket-hopeful child to one of India’s biggest cinema superstars is a testament to following one’s true calling while keeping childhood passions alive.