Sam Curran Added To England Squad For T20Is Against South Africa, Ireland; Ben Duckett Rested; Check Update Teams

England have recalled all-rounder Sam Curran for their upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Ireland, while giving Ben Duckett an extra week of rest after his dramatic dip in form.

Curran, who has not played for England in any format this year or under coach Brendon McCullum, has earned a recall following exceptional domestic form. In 24 outings across the T20 Blast and the Hundred this summer, he amassed 603 runs at a strike rate of 154.21 and picked up 33 wickets, establishing himself as one of the tournament’s top performers.

The 27-year-old all-rounder has been added to England squads for all six fixtures against South Africa and Ireland.

His recall follows England's struggles with spin options in Thursday’s second ODI against South Africa at Lord’s, where Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks combined for 1 for 112 in 10 overs. Curran's inclusion is set to provide England an improved balance and depth in both batting and bowling.



Ben Duckett Gets Break Before New Zealand, Australia Tour

Meanwhile, Duckett has been granted a short break before England's winter tours of New Zealand and Australia.

e left-hander, who has become an all-format regular in the past 12 months, looked utterly out of sorts during a laboured 14 off 33 balls at Lord’s on Thursday.

While he scored 462 runs in nine innings during the Test series against India earlier this summer, he has since then, crossing 20 just once in his last 10 innings, which also included a subdued The Hundred stint with Birmingham Phoenix. His absence now paves the way for Jamie Smith and Phil Salt to open against South Africa, while Jacks or Tom Banton are expected to get opportunities in the Ireland series.

In one final change to their squads, England have also pulled Matthew Potts out of the Ireland T20Is in a move which will allow him to press his case for Ashes selection in the County Championship for Durham.

With Jamie Overton’s retirement from red-ball cricket leaving a vacancy in the Ashes squad, Potts is considered a strong candidate, and England believes he is better served by playing Championship cricket than travelling as a reserve in Dublin.

Jordan Cox, Curran’s Oval Invincibles team-mate, remains part of the squad to face Ireland but will not feature against South Africa. Duckett, however, stays with the ODI squad for Sunday’s dead-rubber at Southampton.

Updated England T20I Squad Against South Africa

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

Updated England T20I Squad Against Ireland

Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Tom Hartley replace Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith; Bethell replaces Brook as captain.