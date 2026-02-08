Sam Curran delivers, Nepal fall short again as England escape with 4-run win in last-ball T20 World Cup 2026 Thriller

England survived a late scare to register a narrow four-run victory over Nepal in a gripping Group C encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a match that swung repeatedly, England’s depth with the bat and composure with the ball in key moments ultimately made the difference.

England Recover After Early Wickets

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England were jolted early as Nepal’s bowlers struck inside the powerplay. Philip Salt and Tom Banton fell cheaply, while Jos Buttler’s brisk 26 off 17 balls provided brief momentum before another setback left England rebuilding.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook then took control of the innings with a decisive partnership that shifted the balance. Bethell played fluently for his 55 off 35 balls, mixing calculated aggression with clean ball striking. Brook matched him shot for shot, scoring 53 from 32 deliveries and ensuring England maintained a strong run rate through the middle overs.

Late Surge Pushes England Past 180

Nepal clawed back with timely wickets, but Will Jacks delivered the final push England needed. His unbeaten 39 off just 18 balls, including four sixes, lifted England to an imposing 184 for 7. Nepal’s bowlers showed discipline, with Dipendra Singh Airee returning impressive figures of 2 for 23, while Sandeep Lamichhane kept the pressure on through the middle overs.

Nepal’s Chase Keeps England Under Pressure

Nepal’s reply began brightly, led by Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive 29 off 17 balls. After early wickets slowed progress, captain Rohit Paudel anchored the innings with a steady 39, keeping Nepal in the hunt.

The chase gained fresh life when Dipendra Singh Airee launched a counterattack, scoring 44 from 29 balls and narrowing the gap significantly. Lokesh Bam then produced a stunning finish, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 20 deliveries and taking the contest deep into the final overs.

England Hold On in the Final Overs

Despite Nepal’s late charge, England’s bowlers held their nerve. Liam Dawson proved pivotal with figures of 2 for 21, breaking key partnerships at crucial moments. Support came from Sam Curran and Will Jacks, while Jofra Archer’s pace created pressure despite an expensive spell.

Sam Curran Holds His Nerve in Dramatic Final Over

Defending 10 runs in the final over with the Wankhede crowd holding its breath, Sam Curran produced a masterclass in death bowling. He began with a pinpoint yorker that Lokesh Bam failed to connect with, setting the tone immediately. Bam then mistimed a low full toss and could only manage a single, while Karan KC also failed to find the boundary under pressure.

Curran continued to nail his yorkers, conceding just two runs from the first three deliveries and completely breaking Nepal’s momentum. With six required off the final two balls, Bam could only squeeze another yorker for a single before the last ball a low full toss was mistimed for just one run. England survived a massive scare, sealing a dramatic four-run win as Curran’s composure proved decisive.

Nepal eventually finished on 180 for 6, falling just four runs short of a historic victory. England’s narrow escape underlined both Nepal’s rapid rise on the world stage and the fine margins that define T20 cricket at the highest level.