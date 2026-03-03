Sam Curran eyes 'Perfect Game' as England cricket team take on India national cricket team in T20 WC semi-final

England all-rounder Sam Curran believes his side is hitting peak form at the right moment as they prepare for their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Curran stressed that the focus is firmly on delivering a “perfect game” when it matters most.

“It doesn’t really matter now. It comes down to a World Cup semi-final. If there’s ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it’s probably Thursday night,” Curran said during a media interaction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He highlighted the collective contributions that have powered England’s campaign so far.

“We’ve all been chipping in at different times. In T20 cricket, it probably just takes a couple of guys to come good with the bat and ball. We’re a quality fielding side as well. Hopefully, the perfect game comes Thursday.”

England’s Road to the Semi-Final

England topped Group 2 in the Super 8 stage, winning all three of their matches to set up a blockbuster meeting with defending champions India, who finished second in Group 1 after defeating the West Indies. Curran described England’s tournament as one defined by adaptability, especially after navigating spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

“It’s been a flexible tournament. Sri Lanka probably suited the spinners more. I took a bit of a back seat with the ball there, but with the bat it was about adapting. I presume Thursday will be a good wicket, and I’ll probably be used more with the ball.”

He believes England’s ability to adjust to varying surfaces has been key to their success. “If everyone chips in, it’s generally a good thing. We’re excited and fingers crossed for a good evening.”

Big-Match Experience and Rivalry

India have dominated recent T20 meetings, winning nine of the last 12 clashes against England. The two teams have shared semi-final history in recent World Cups — England handed India a 10-wicket defeat in 2022, while India responded with a 68-run win in 2024.

Curran acknowledged the intensity of the occasion, especially at Wankhede.

“It’s a fantastic, iconic stadium. It’s an experience you dream of as a young cricketer. It’s normally a good wicket and a small ground, so I’m expecting a high-scoring game. This is what the last few weeks have been building for.”

On handling a potentially partisan crowd, he added: “The National Anthems will be incredibly loud. But you’ve got to see that as exciting. If the crowd is silent, England are probably doing well.”

Backing the Leaders and Key Players

Curran praised all-rounder Will Jacks for thriving in a new role lower down the order. “Will’s been amazing. Scoring vital runs at number seven, bowling tough overs, taking wickets. He’s been absolutely brilliant.”

He also threw his weight behind Jos Buttler amid scrutiny over his form. “I’d certainly rather have Jos Buttler in my team than coming up against him. He’s a quality player. There’s no doubt he’ll come good.”

Curran reserved special praise for captain Harry Brook, who is leading England in a new era. “Brookie is very new to the role in T20 cricket, but he’s been amazing. He’s calm, gives responsibility to the players, and we’re loving this new journey with him.”

Adaptability Over Conditions

Addressing concerns around dew and conditions, Curran emphasised flexibility over speculation.

“There’s no expert on dew. If it comes, it’s another challenge. We’ll adapt to whatever surface is thrown at us. Whoever performs well on the night will probably win.”

With two heavyweights set to collide, Curran believes the stage is perfectly set for a classic.