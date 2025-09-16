Same Match Referee Andy Pycroft Of India vs Pakistan Match To Officiate Pakistan’s Next Game vs UAE - Will PAK Take The Field?

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign has been rocked by off-field distractions following the controversial ‘Handshake Gate’ episode against India. The PCB has even demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, threatening to pull out of the tournament if their appeal is ignored. While this move seems unlikely to succeed, the controversy has placed Pakistan’s players under extra pressure ahead of their crucial Group A clash against hosts UAE.

Match Referee Andy Pycroft Scheduled To Officate PAK vs UAE Match

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft, who served as match referee during the IND vs PAK encounter, is scheduled to officiate in Pakistan’s final league game of the tournament. His role has gained added attention following the controversy surrounding the pre-match handshake protocol.

Must-Win Clash for Pakistan

Pakistan, with one win and one defeat in their two matches, sit second in Group A with two points, narrowly ahead of UAE on net run rate (+1.64 vs -2.03). A slip-up here would end their campaign prematurely, making this encounter a virtual knockout for the Men in Green.

The seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of India exposed Pakistan’s frailties. Their batters struggled against India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, losing wickets cheaply. The young brigade Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz will need to step up if Pakistan are to stay alive in the tournament.

Bowling Concerns Continue

Pakistan’s bowlers also had no answers to India’s aggressive batting. While leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed performed decently, star pacer Shaheen Afridi was taken apart by Abhishek Sharma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase in style. Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem will have to find their rhythm quickly to avoid another setback.

PAK vs UAE: Match Details

Fixture: Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Group A

Venue: Dubai

Date: 17 September 2025

Time: 8 PM IST

UAE Eye Upset Opportunity

Though not on par with India in terms of quality, UAE have shown they can compete. After a heavy loss to India, they bounced back with a comfortable 42-run win over Oman. Experienced campaigners like skipper Mohammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu lead their batting, while pacer Junaid Siddique and spinner Haider Ali provide strength in bowling.

With India already qualified for the Super Four, Pakistan must overcome both their internal distractions and UAE’s spirited challenge to secure the second spot from Group A. A win would keep alive hopes of another high-voltage clash with India later in the tournament.