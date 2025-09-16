Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960529https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/same-match-referee-andy-pycroft-of-india-vs-pakistan-match-to-officiate-pakistan-s-next-game-vs-uae-will-pak-take-the-field-2960529.html
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP

Same Match Referee Andy Pycroft Of India vs Pakistan Match To Officiate Pakistan’s Next Game vs UAE - Will PAK Take The Field?

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign faces off-field tension after the ‘Handshake Gate’ against India, with the PCB demanding match referee Andy Pycroft’s removal. Pycroft, who officiated the India-Pakistan clash, is set to referee Pakistan’s crucial Group A game against UAE, raising questions over their participation.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Same Match Referee Andy Pycroft Of India vs Pakistan Match To Officiate Pakistan’s Next Game vs UAE - Will PAK Take The Field?Image Source: X

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign has been rocked by off-field distractions following the controversial ‘Handshake Gate’ episode against India. The PCB has even demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, threatening to pull out of the tournament if their appeal is ignored. While this move seems unlikely to succeed, the controversy has placed Pakistan’s players under extra pressure ahead of their crucial Group A clash against hosts UAE.

Match Referee Andy Pycroft Scheduled To Officate PAK vs UAE Match 

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft, who served as match referee during the IND vs PAK encounter, is scheduled to officiate in Pakistan’s final league game of the tournament. His role has gained added attention following the controversy surrounding the pre-match handshake protocol.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Must-Win Clash for Pakistan

Pakistan, with one win and one defeat in their two matches, sit second in Group A with two points, narrowly ahead of UAE on net run rate (+1.64 vs -2.03). A slip-up here would end their campaign prematurely, making this encounter a virtual knockout for the Men in Green.

The seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of India exposed Pakistan’s frailties. Their batters struggled against India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, losing wickets cheaply. The young brigade Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz will need to step up if Pakistan are to stay alive in the tournament.

Bowling Concerns Continue

Pakistan’s bowlers also had no answers to India’s aggressive batting. While leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed performed decently, star pacer Shaheen Afridi was taken apart by Abhishek Sharma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase in style. Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem will have to find their rhythm quickly to avoid another setback.

PAK vs UAE: Match Details

Fixture: Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Group A

Venue: Dubai

Date: 17 September 2025

Time: 8 PM IST

UAE Eye Upset Opportunity

Though not on par with India in terms of quality, UAE have shown they can compete. After a heavy loss to India, they bounced back with a comfortable 42-run win over Oman. Experienced campaigners like skipper Mohammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu lead their batting, while pacer Junaid Siddique and spinner Haider Ali provide strength in bowling.

With India already qualified for the Super Four, Pakistan must overcome both their internal distractions and UAE’s spirited challenge to secure the second spot from Group A. A win would keep alive hopes of another high-voltage clash with India later in the tournament.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Sagar Puri

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK