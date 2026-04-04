Sameer Rizvi creates history; joins Virender Sehwag, Jason Roy in elite Delhi list for MASSIVE IPL record

In a breathtaking display of power hitting, the 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi etched his name into the Delhi Capitals' record books with a sensational 90 off just 51 balls, helping DC chase down 163 and secure a comfortable six-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians in the 8th match of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The sensational knock from Rizvi not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also marked the third-highest individual score by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

Rizvi's explosive innings, featuring 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 176.47, came at a crucial juncture. DC had slumped to 7-2 early in the chase after losing the wickets of KL Rahul, Nitish Rana.

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Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka provided some stability with 44 off 30 balls, but it was Rizvi - entering as an Impact Player - who turned the game around with fearless stroke play and composure under pressure. He departed for 90 in the 17th over while looking for a six, leaving DC needing just a handful of runs, which they chased down with 11 balls to spare.



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A Historic Knock In Elite Company

Sameer Rizvi's 90 now sits third on the list of highest scores by DC (or Delhi Daredevils) batters against Mumbai Indians:

Virender Sehwag - 95* off 57 balls (2013, Delhi)

Jason Roy - 91* off 53 balls (2018, Mumbai)

Sameer Rizvi - 90 off 51 balls (2026, Delhi)

This achievement is even more remarkable as it comes from an uncapped Indian talent making a strong impact in his early IPL appearances.

The 'Impact' Of A Rising Star

Coming in as an Impact Player, Rizvi's performance is being hailed as one of the greatest substitute cameos in the league's history. His 90 is the third-highest score by an Impact Player in the IPL.

Highest score by an impact player in IPL

108* - Sai Sudharsan vs DC, Delhi, 2025

107* - Jos Buttler vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

90 - Sameer Rizvi vs MI, Delhi 2026

89- Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi 2025

Rizvi's fearless approach against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar has catapulted him to the top of the charts, earning him the Orange Cap with a total of 160 runs in just two innings this season.

Rizvi Reflects On His Preparation

Post-match, the young Delhi Capitals star Sameer Rizvi credited his off-season preparations for his success.

"I have worked very hard on myself because since last year there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well," said Rizvi.

This was his second consecutive impactful performance, following a match-winning knock in DC's previous game against LSG.