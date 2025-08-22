Samson To Warm Bench In Asia Cup 2025? Ajikya Rahane Predicts Who Will Open With Abhishek Sharma

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is already generating intense debates about India’s playing XI, especially the opening combination. With Shubman Gill’s return and his appointment as vice-captain, seasoned cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has offered a bold prediction: Gill and Abhishek Sharma are likely to open for Team India, potentially leaving Sanju Samson on the sidelines despite his recent blistering T20I form.

Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane highlighted the “good problem” facing India’s team management. He acknowledged Samson’s consistent performances and team-first attitude but pointed out that the dynamics have shifted with Gill’s return and leadership role.

“Shubman, he’s back in the team. I’m sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. Very confident guy, very good team man. I feel that is a very important thing,” Rahane said.

Rahane emphasized that Samson’s aggressive yet composed batting has been central to India’s recent T20I success. Yet, the veteran cricketer suggested Samson might selflessly make way for Gill, given the team’s changing balance.

“Sanju is a great team man, but that’s a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team,” Rahane added.

Shubman Gill’s Form Makes Him Hard to Ignore

Gill’s recent numbers underscore why he is a strong contender for the opening spot. He finished as the top run-scorer in the England Test series, amassing 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. In the IPL 2025, he scored 650 runs at a strike rate of 155.87, helping Gujarat Titans secure a playoff berth.

Such performances have made Gill a natural choice for vice-captaincy, providing India with both form and leadership at the top of the order. His presence is expected to solidify India’s batting lineup ahead of crucial Asia Cup clashes, including the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan face-off.

Selection Dilemma: Samson or Gill?

The BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that the final Playing XI will depend on the captain and coach’s tactical decisions.

“Captain-coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, will have a bit more clarity. More options available now, Shubman has been in great form anyway last few months. So has Sanju, so two good options, along with Abhishek,” Agarkar said.

For fans, this sets up an intriguing battle between form, experience, and tactical balance. Samson’s exclusion would be disappointing for supporters, given his recent match-winning contributions, but Gill’s leadership and consistency make him hard to overlook.

Asia Cup 2025 Preparations and India’s Opener Strategy

Team India is set to commence training on September 5, 2025, in Dubai, ahead of the Asia Cup opener against UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With India aiming to defend their T20 World Cup title momentum, the opening pair will be crucial in setting the tone for the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma, a young and aggressive batter, complements Gill’s composed style, offering India a versatile start. Meanwhile, Samson remains a dangerous weapon in the middle order, capable of changing the game in a few overs. The strategic choice between these three will be a key talking point leading into the tournament.