Sana Mir Clarifies ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment Amid Women’s World Cup 2025 Controversy – Here’s What Happened

Former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir found herself at the center of a social media storm during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup after her reference to Natalia Pervaiz’s hometown sparked widespread debate. The incident occurred during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan clash in Colombo, prompting Mir to issue a detailed clarification on her commentary.

Controversial Commentary Sparks Social Media Backlash

While discussing Natalia Pervaiz, a 29-year-old batter from Bandala in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Mir referred to the region as “Azad Kashmir” on the international broadcast. The remark, though intended to highlight the player’s journey from a challenging region, quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, leading to criticism from fans and commentators.

Mir explained, “It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.” She emphasized that her words were part of storytelling for commentators, focusing on the inspiring stories of players overcoming obstacles in their cricketing careers.

Sana Mir’s Clarification: Focus on the Player, Not Politics

In a post shared on social media, Mir clarified the context of her commentary:

“My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators about where the players come from. Please don’t politicise it.”

The former skipper further explained that she had referred to ESPNcricinfo’s player profile for research, and the site later updated the region from “Azad Kashmir” to “Pakistan-administered Kashmir.” She insisted that there was no political agenda or intent to hurt sentiments behind her words.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Opening Match Shock

The commentary incident coincided with Pakistan’s disappointing performance in their opening Women’s World Cup game against Bangladesh on October 2. Pakistan were skittled out for just 129 in 38.3 overs, marking a heavy defeat and raising questions about the team’s preparation and strategy.

Mir’s commentary aimed to highlight individual players’ resilience despite the team’s struggles. By focusing on Natalia Pervaiz’s journey, she sought to showcase the dedication of athletes hailing from remote or underrepresented regions in Pakistan.

The Broader Context: India-Pakistan Cricket Relations

The controversy comes in the backdrop of ongoing tension between India and Pakistan cricket teams. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, relations between the two sides have remained strained. During the 2025 Asia Cup, Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan counterparts or accept the trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

With Pakistan scheduled to face India in the Women’s World Cup group stage on October 5 in Colombo, these tensions add another layer of scrutiny to every comment and interaction.

Sana Mir’s Message to Fans and Followers

Through her social media post, Mir urged fans to focus on cricket rather than political interpretations. She highlighted the role of commentators in sharing players’ stories, emphasizing perseverance, dedication, and grit.

“It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators, as to where the players come from. Please don’t politicise it. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” she stated.

By clarifying her stance, Mir aimed to redirect attention to the Women’s World Cup, encouraging audiences to appreciate the skill, talent, and determination of players from all backgrounds.