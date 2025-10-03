Sana Mir Sparks ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Controversy With “Azad Kashmir” Comment

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 witnessed an unexpected controversy as former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir referenced “Azad Kashmir” while discussing player Natalia Pervaiz during Pakistan’s opening match against Bangladesh. The remark, made live on air, quickly drew criticism from cricket fans and analysts alike, raising questions about the role of commentators in politically sensitive scenarios.

Sana Mir’s Comment Ignites Online Backlash

During the broadcast, Mir introduced Pakistan batter Natalia Pervaiz, stating, “Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.” The phrase “Azad Kashmir” immediately sparked outrage among viewers, with many arguing that the term politicized a sporting event that should remain neutral.

Cricket in the subcontinent has a long history of carrying political undertones, especially in the context of India-Pakistan cricket rivalries. However, broadcasters are generally expected to avoid references to disputed territories. Mir’s statement, whether intentional or not, has been criticized for violating the spirit of neutrality in international cricket broadcasts.

Social Media Reacts: Calls for Removal From Commentary Panel

The video clip of Mir’s remark went viral within hours, prompting a wave of reactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Social media users condemned the comment, with some calling for her immediate removal from the Women’s World Cup commentary panel.

“Enough is enough,” one user tweeted, emphasizing the importance of keeping politics out of cricket commentary. Others highlighted the timing of the remark, coming just three days before the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo, adding fuel to an already tense cricketing atmosphere.

Cricket and Politics: A Fragile Balance

Sana Mir’s controversial remark comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament had already seen its share of disputes, with the Indian men’s team refusing to shake hands with Pakistani opponents and declining to accept the trophy and medals from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

This backdrop has made the ICC Women’s World Cup particularly sensitive, especially with both nations’ teams set to face off again at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. Experts argue that comments referencing geopolitically sensitive regions could overshadow on-field performances and distract from the sport itself.

Player Spotlight: Natalia Pervaiz in Focus

Despite the controversy, all eyes remain on players like Natalia Pervaiz, who has been steadily making a name for herself in Pakistan’s national squad. Mir’s comment, intended to highlight Pervaiz’s journey from her hometown to Lahore, inadvertently shifted focus from the player’s talent and performance to political discourse.

Sports analysts suggest that maintaining commentary neutrality is crucial, especially during international tournaments like the ICC Women’s World Cup, where cricket fans from multiple countries tune in and expect unbiased coverage.