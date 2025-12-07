Sanjay Bangar Defends Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After India’s Dominant Series Win Vs South Africa

India sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1 after a commanding nine-wicket victory in the final ODI at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Chasing 271, India’s top order delivered a clinical performance led by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden ODI century, supported by fluent half-centuries from Rohit and Kohli.

Speaking on Cricket Live, JioStar expert Bangar applauded the top three for a complete batting display.

“It was a terrific batting display by all three. They assessed the conditions well and made full use of the dew. Rohit and Jaiswal played with control early on, while Kohli brought in the entertainment factor once set. His fluency showed he is right at the top of his game,” Bangar noted.

Bangar strongly defended the importance of Rohit and Kohli in India’s setup, stressing that their experience remains unmatched.

“I do not think their place should have ever been questioned. Look at what they have achieved over so many years. They may take a few sessions to get going because they are playing lesser cricket now, but once they are fit and hungry, players of that calibre are irreplaceable,” he added.

He further highlighted the psychological influence the duo brings to the group.

“You have to treat them differently and allow them space. Their presence itself lifts the dressing room atmosphere. After the tough Test series, they surely helped the youngsters move forward with confidence and freedom.”

Match Summary

India’s decision to bowl first paid off early as South Africa lost Rickelton for a duck. However, Quinton de Kock (106 off 89) and captain Temba Bavuma (48 off 67) steadied the innings with a 113-run stand. Despite useful contributions from Breetzke, Brevis, and Jansen, regular breakthroughs, especially from Prasidh Krishna (4/66) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41), restricted the visitors to 270 in 47.5 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (75 off 73) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (116* off 121) demolished the chase with a huge 155-run opening partnership. Later, Jaiswal joined forces with Virat Kohli (65* off 45), adding another century stand to finish the match in just 39.5 overs, sealing a dominant series win for Team India.