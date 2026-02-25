Advertisement
NewsCricketSanjay Manjrekar mocks Gautam Gambhir after loss against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, 'If There’s a Problem, Washi Is the Answer...'
INDIA CRICKET TEAM

Sanjay Manjrekar mocks Gautam Gambhir after loss against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, 'If There’s a Problem, Washi Is the Answer...'

Sanjay Manjrekar questions Gautam Gambhir’s reliance on Washington Sundar after India’s crushing T20 World Cup loss to South Africa.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sanjay Manjrekar’s “one remedy” remark has intensified scrutiny on Gautam Gambhir’s team strategy.
  • India’s struggles against slower deliveries expose a tactical weakness opponents may exploit.
  • With two must-win games left, selection clarity and batting roles could define India’s semifinal fate.
Sanjay Manjrekar mocks Gautam Gambhir after loss against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, 'If There’s a Problem, Washi Is the Answer...'Sanjay Manjrekar questions Gautam Gambhir’s reliance on Washington Sundar after India’s crushing Super 8 loss to South Africa. Photo Credit – X

India’s crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 has triggered sharp criticism - and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has now questioned head coach Gautam Gambhir’s team selection strategy. The decision to drop Axar Patel for Washington Sundar became the biggest talking point after Sundar’s limited impact and India’s batting collapse. With two must-win matches ahead, the debate over team balance, batting approach and Gambhir’s tactical calls has intensified.

Selection Call Sparks Debate

India’s lone change for the Super 8 clash - replacing Axar Patel with Washington Sundar — backfired.

  • Sundar scored 11 runs and bowled just two overs
  • India lost by 76 runs, damaging net run rate and confidence
  • The move disrupted batting balance and finishing roles

Manjrekar questioned the logic behind the call and Gambhir’s reliance on Sundar in multiple roles.

He reiterated the analogy while analysing India’s batting collapse: “Kailas Jeevan – there used to be a medicine by that name back in the day. If you had a headache, you’d use it. If you had a stomach issue, you’d take it. It was an all-in-one remedy. Gautam Gambhir seems to have an all-in-one solution for everything too: Washington Sundar.”

“If there’s a batting problem, Washi. If there’s a bowling problem, Washi. He was promoted up the order to No. 5 today, and then Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya walked in at No. 7. It was just too much.”

Batting Order & Tactical Questions

Promoting Sundar to No. 5 raised eyebrows as specialist finishers were pushed down:

  • Rinku Singh moved to No. 6
  • Hardik Pandya came at No. 7
  • India lost momentum after early wickets

This reshuffle, critics argue, diluted India’s finishing strength — historically a key T20 advantage.

India’s Batting Concerns Exposed

South Africa’s bowlers, especially with slower deliveries and variations, exposed a recurring weakness.

Manjrekar pointed out a technical concern: “Forget fast bowling – focus on playing the slower balls. They are not able to handle slower balls or spinners. The captain is struggling the most against slower deliveries."

The observation highlights a tactical gap that opponents may continue exploiting.

Must-Win Scenario & Team Selection Pressure

India now face a virtual knockout path:

  • vs Zimbabwe — Thursday
  • vs West Indies — Sunday

Team management has hinted at changes.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted the need to reassess combinations: “If the head coach and team management feel we need to do something different, we will do things differently. Definitely, a thought now comes — if we have to change, what do we change and how do we change?”

“Now we have reached a point where we need to think if we need to do something different or stick with the same combination.”

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the lack of backup specialist batters is a “concern,” while Sanju Samson could return to contention.

Out-of-Form Batters Under Scanner

India’s struggles are not limited to selection decisions:

  • Abhishek Sharma: 15 runs in 4 matches
  • Tilak Varma: 107 runs in 5 matches (SR 118)
  • Rinku Singh: 24 runs off 29 balls (SR 82.75)

With a struggling middle order and tactical uncertainty, India must quickly recalibrate.

