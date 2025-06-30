Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Shubman Gill’s Captaincy After India’s Headingley Test Loss, Compares Him To Virat Kohli

India’s five-wicket loss to England in the opening Test at Headingley has reignited conversations about leadership style and tactical boldness in red-ball cricket. As debutant captain Shubman Gill grapples with the weight of expectations, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar’s comparison between Gill and Virat Kohli has added a new layer of intrigue ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Gill’s Conservative Call in Overcast Conditions Raises Eyebrows

After England chased down a daunting target of 371 on Day 5, critics were quick to question Gill’s overly defensive tactics, especially in bowling-friendly, overcast conditions. Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar minced no words:

“They pre-empted England’s approach and had a far too defensive field. I hate to bring Kohli into it, but you can imagine Virat in that situation – he would’ve gone for wickets.”

The field placements—often with boundary riders from the get-go—left many puzzled. With clouds overhead and the new ball in hand, India’s pace attack seemed neutered by Gill’s conservatism. England capitalized, scoring at a brisk pace in both innings (4.61 and 4.54 runs per over), exposing the gap between intent and execution in India’s defensive field strategy.

Manjrekar: Kohli Would’ve Attacked, Even if Risky

In contrasting styles, Manjrekar highlighted Kohli’s tendency to seize the moment, irrespective of the outcome.

“Kohli would’ve shown the opposition that he's trying to get them out. Gill is not that kind of personality, nor that kind of captain,” said Manjrekar, while acknowledging that it may be “unfair” to pit a seasoned leader against a young debutant.

Shubman Gill’s Bright Start With the Bat Overshadowed by Tactical Lapses

Ironically, while his leadership invited criticism, Gill the batsman showed class and composure in the first innings, scoring a sublime 147 off 227 balls. The knock placed him among the rare elite—only the fifth Indian to score a Test century on captaincy debut. However, a quick-fire dismissal for just 8 in the second innings and lack of field authority left his debut as captain bittersweet.

The young skipper must now wear dual hats—lead with the bat and inspire with tactics—as India aim to square the series.

Edgbaston Awaits: Can Gill Script History Where India Never Has?

The second Test at Edgbaston, beginning July 2, poses a formidable challenge. India have never won a Test at the venue, losing seven of eight matches played there. The historic ground, known for pace and bounce, has been a graveyard for Indian teams of the past. For Gill, the pressure to bounce back is immense—not just to answer critics like Manjrekar, but to cement his place as a capable long-term Test leader.

India’s selection and strategy will be closely scrutinized, especially how they use their fast-bowling resources in Birmingham. Veteran spinner R Ashwin also weighed in post-Leeds, suggesting that Shardul Thakur should’ve bowled more in the first 40 overs. These miscalculations, coupled with England’s Bazball-inspired aggression, exposed India’s reactive mindset.