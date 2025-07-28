Sanjay Manjrekar Tears Into Ben Stokes for Unprofessional Behaviour During IND vs ENG 4th Test Draw Controversy

In a fiery culmination to the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lashed out at England captain Ben Stokes, labelling him a “spoilt kid” over his petulant behaviour during the final hour of play. The controversy unfolded after Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused to accept a draw, opting instead to bat on and reach their centuries, much to the frustration of the English skipper.

Tense Final Hour Sparks Heated Exchange

With the match headed for a draw after five grueling sessions of Indian resistance, Stokes approached the umpires during the 138th over, offering an early handshake. But Jadeja and Sundar—well within sight of personal milestones—politely declined. At the time, India were 425/4, having remarkably recovered from 0/2 in the first innings. Jadeja was on 89 and Sundar on 80, both eyeing well-deserved centuries.

This decision didn’t sit well with Stokes, who was seen exchanging words with Jadeja on the field. His frustration escalated when part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root were deployed to bowl the final overs. Brook, even attempting to shake hands with Jadeja post his hundred, was snubbed as India played on to allow Sundar to reach his maiden Test century. Eventually, the teams agreed to a draw—but not before tensions boiled over.

Manjrekar Rips into Stokes: ‘Hero Behaved Like a Spoilt Kid’

Speaking on JioHotstar, Sanjay Manjrekar pulled no punches in criticizing Stokes’s behaviour. “Ben Stokes, the hero and the champion that I admire, on that occasion behaved like a spoilt kid,” Manjrekar stated bluntly.

He continued, “I can understand Stokes being surprised India didn’t want to walk off. His grievance was clear—‘Why get a hundred off part-timers instead of our main bowlers?’ But cricket doesn’t always go your way. Throwing lollipops in the air, showing grumpiness… that’s not how a leader should behave.”

Manjrekar also responded to England coach Jonathan Trott, who claimed that England would’ve accepted the draw had the roles been reversed. “Trott says they would’ve walked off. That’s just a cultural difference, I suppose—but it’s purely hypothetical,” said Manjrekar.

Handshake Snub Adds Fuel to Fire

Post-match tensions escalated further when Stokes reportedly refused to shake Jadeja’s hand. Television visuals showed Jadeja walking up to Stokes for a customary handshake, only to be ignored. While Jadeja had maintained composure during the on-field sledging, this apparent snub visibly irked the Indian all-rounder.

“Until then, Jadeja had handled everything with a smile,” Manjrekar noted. “But when Stokes refused the handshake, that’s when Jadeja lost his cool. It was uncalled for from the England skipper.”

India Salvage Draw, Keep Series Alive

Despite being outplayed in the first innings—England had posted a mammoth 669—the Indian team showed remarkable grit. Shubman Gill’s century laid the foundation, but it was the unbroken partnership between Jadeja and Sundar that sealed the moral victory. They batted through the final two sessions, absorbing pressure and playing for pride, all while keeping the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy alive.

The result means India trail 1-2 heading into the final Test at The Oval, starting July 31. With momentum on their side and England left frustrated, the finale promises to be a blockbuster.