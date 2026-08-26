Resuming from an overnight total of 264 for 8 while needing 39 more runs to bypass the follow-on, the home side witnessed Sonal Dinusha successfully reach his second consecutive Test century by striking a boundary off Prasidh Krishna following an aggressive start in the opening over against debutant Saransh Jain. Despite Dinusha's resilient knock, the hosts were eventually bundled out for a total of 290 as Jain claimed two wickets during the morning session. With persistent weather concerns looming over the venue in Colombo and a massive deficit remaining, visiting captain Shubman Gill chose to enforce the follow-on, providing his bowling attack ample time across more than five remaining sessions to dismiss the opposition for a second time.