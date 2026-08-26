Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar voiced strong disapproval regarding the on-field actions of young talents Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Past incidents involving Sooryavanshi include a high profile clash with a Sri Lanka A participant during a tri-series held in June. Meanwhile, Jaiswal drew intense scrutiny after headbutting Sri Lankan fast bowler Asitha Fernando on the opening day of the ongoing second Test fixture between the two national squads at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Consequences for Jaiswal's aggressive conduct arrived on Monday when the International Cricket Council penalized him by deducting twenty five percent of his match fee, though he managed to avoid a suspension.
Public Call For Strict Governing Body Action
Following his retirement from professional competition, Manjrekar transitioned into broadcasting roles as an analyst and commentator. He has been vocal on social media platforms aboit different issues and this too he wrote urging both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India to intervene firmly. In his view, failing to punish these actions properly creates a dangerous precedent that conditions athletes to repeat such misconduct, harming both the integrity of cricket and the long-term professional development of the individuals involved.
The message posted by the former batter read exactly as follows:
‘Dear @icc & @bcci… Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too’
Dear @icc & @bcci…— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 26, 2026
Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too.
Details Of The Test Match Confrontation
Beyond penalizing the Indian opening batsman, the International Cricket Council also applied financial sanctions against Asitha Fernando for his part in the heated morning altercation during Day 1 at the Sinhalese Sports Club venue. The confrontation began when the fast bowler delivered an overly aggressive celebration following Jaiswal's dismissal. This provocative reaction infuriated the Indian batsman, who abruptly spun around and charged toward the Sri Lankan player before fellow team members rushed in to separate them.
India enforces Follow On
Resuming from an overnight total of 264 for 8 while needing 39 more runs to bypass the follow-on, the home side witnessed Sonal Dinusha successfully reach his second consecutive Test century by striking a boundary off Prasidh Krishna following an aggressive start in the opening over against debutant Saransh Jain. Despite Dinusha's resilient knock, the hosts were eventually bundled out for a total of 290 as Jain claimed two wickets during the morning session. With persistent weather concerns looming over the venue in Colombo and a massive deficit remaining, visiting captain Shubman Gill chose to enforce the follow-on, providing his bowling attack ample time across more than five remaining sessions to dismiss the opposition for a second time.
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