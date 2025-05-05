In a highly charged IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), one particular moment on the field caught the attention of fans and social media alike — and it had nothing to do with the action in the game itself. LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen clapping as his team’s finisher, Abdul Samad, was dismissed, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

While the on-field drama was intense, this off-field spectacle left fans and commentators wondering whether Goenka’s claps were a sign of frustration or an unintentional lapse in judgment. With PBKS ultimately triumphing by 37 runs, Goenka’s unusual reaction captured the spotlight, overshadowing even some of the outstanding individual performances in the match.

PBKS Sets a Formidable Target: Prabhsimran Singh’s Masterclass

Batting first, PBKS set the tone early with an explosive display from opener Prabhsimran Singh. The young batter’s 91 off 48 balls was a whirlwind, packed with breathtaking shots that left LSG’s bowlers scrambling for answers. Singh, in the company of skipper Shreyas Iyer (45), built a partnership of 78 runs, laying a solid foundation for the team.

Nehal Wadhera (16), Shashank Singh (33), and Marcus Stoinis (15) contributed with valuable cameos, pushing PBKS to an imposing total of 236/5. Akash Maharaj Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Singh Rathi (2/46) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG, but even their best efforts couldn’t stem the flow of runs. Despite the fightback, PBKS's target proved too steep for LSG’s fragile batting lineup.

Rishabh Pant’s Form Woes Continue

As LSG began their chase, all eyes were on captain Rishabh Pant, whose poor form this season had raised several questions. Unfortunately, Pant’s struggles continued, and he was dismissed for just 18 off 17 balls. His attempt to counterattack backfired when he lost his shape, and the ball flew to deep point for an easy catch, leaving the LSG captain to once again rue his inability to deliver when his team needed him most.

This continued slump has been a major point of frustration for Goenka, whose visible disappointment was evident throughout the match. Pant’s struggles have not just been a personal setback but a significant blow to LSG’s chances in the IPL 2025 season. His sub-par strike rate of 99.22 and multiple single-digit scores have raised doubts about his place in the team, with fans questioning his role as both captain and key batter.

Sanjeev Goenka’s Viral Clapping Moment

Amidst the ongoing tension, a bizarre moment occurred when Sanjeev Goenka, seated with PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia, was captured clapping after Abdul Samad’s wicket fell. The image quickly went viral, with fans criticizing Goenka for what seemed like a moment of brainfade — cheering on his own team's downfall.

The incident immediately went viral, with memes and trolls flooding social media platforms. Goenka’s apparent lack of emotional restraint in such a crucial moment was not only puzzling but also fuelled further speculation about his level of involvement and emotional investment in the team's fortunes.