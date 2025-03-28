Sanjiv Goenka’s Viral Hug With Rishabh Pant Sparks Internet Frenzy After LSG’s Redemption Win - Watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roared back in IPL 2025 with a resounding five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), exorcising the ghosts of their humiliating 2024 defeat. Playing at Hyderabad on March 27, LSG chased down SRH's competitive 190-run total in just 16.1 overs, showcasing their newfound aggression and tactical sharpness. This victory was particularly special for LSG, considering the painful memories from IPL 2024 when SRH decimated them by chasing 154 in just 9.4 overs. That loss had not only bruised LSG’s pride but also led to a controversial moment where team owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly criticized then-captain KL Rahul, leading to a strained relationship that eventually saw Rahul part ways with the franchise.

Goenka’s Emotional Turnaround – From Criticism to Celebration

This time, the narrative took a dramatic turn. As the final runs were scored, Goenka's reaction became an instant viral moment. The LSG owner was seen giving a tight hug to captain Rishabh Pant, a stark contrast to his infamous animated conversation with KL Rahul last year. The internet was quick to pick up on this shift in behavior, with fans flooding social media with comparisons and memes.

Former Indian pacer and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan was also seen smiling, clearly relieved to see the franchise bounce back from their rough start to IPL 2025. This victory came as a massive morale booster for LSG, especially after their heartbreaking loss to Delhi Capitals in their season opener.

Pant’s Captaincy Under Scrutiny Amid Personal Struggles

Despite leading his team to victory, Rishabh Pant’s form with the bat remains a concern. The newly appointed LSG captain registered a duck in his debut match for the franchise and followed it up with a slow 15 off 15 balls against SRH. While his leadership decisions, including opting to bowl first on Hyderabad's batting-friendly track, paid off, his batting struggles continue to raise questions.

However, Pant’s tactical calls were vindicated by the brilliance of LSG’s bowlers, particularly Shardul Thakur, who picked up four crucial wickets to dismantle SRH’s middle order. The bowling unit, which many had doubted after their opening loss, stepped up in style, restricting the Sunrisers to a manageable total.

Shardul Thakur’s Redemption Story & LSG’s Power-Hitters Shine

One of the standout performers of the night was Shardul Thakur, whose fiery spell (4/32) derailed SRH’s batting lineup. Having gone unsold in the previous auction before being picked up by LSG as a late addition, Thakur’s heroics silenced his critics and provided LSG with the bowling firepower they desperately needed.

On the batting front, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh stole the show with explosive half-centuries. The duo dismantled the SRH attack, continuing their rich vein of form and ensuring LSG chased the target down with 23 balls to spare. This dominant performance cemented LSG’s credentials as one of the most dangerous chasing sides this season.

What’s Next for LSG and SRH?

With their first win under their belt, LSG will be eager to build on this momentum and make a strong push for a top-four finish. However, questions still linger over Pant’s form and whether he can replicate his past IPL heroics with the bat.

On the other hand, SRH will need to regroup quickly. Despite their strong start to the tournament, the loss exposed their bowling vulnerabilities, particularly in the death overs. Their ability to bounce back in the coming matches will be crucial in determining their playoff chances.