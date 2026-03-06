Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround at T20 World Cup 2026

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be remembered for many things, but perhaps none more than the resurgence of Sanju Samson. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter, long hailed for his flamboyant strokeplay but often criticized for inconsistency, has finally shed that skin, emerging as the backbone of India’s batting order and a reliable match-winner at the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup.

Dubbed "Sanju Samson 2.0" by fans and experts, his performances have propelled India deep into the tournament, including a record chase and a dominant showing in the semi-finals.

Samson's turnaround reached a pinnacle in the Super 8 clash against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - a virtual quarter-final where India chased a daunting 196. After early wickets left India reeling at 41/2, Samson anchored the innings with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, studded with 12 fours and four sixes. His composure under pressure sealed a five-wicket victory with balls to spare, marking India's highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history and booking their semi-final spot.

Just days later, in the semi-final against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Samson unleashed another explosive knock: 89 off 42 balls, featuring eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate over 211. His innings laid the foundation for India's 253/7 total, which proved enough for a thrilling seven-run win, sending India into the final.

These back-to-back battubg masterclasses have silenced doubters and earned widespread praise.

Ravi Shastri Reveals Reasons For Sanju's Turnaround

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has revealed what he thinks is the main reason behind this this "Sanju Samson 2.0" version at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While Samson's upturn in form has surprised many, Shastri has not been taken aback with the recent output of the hard-hitting right-hander as the former India coach has noticed a clear shift with his approach.

Shastri believes Samson is more mentally tough when batting and his recent results at the T20 World Cup have been due to this shift.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally and there's never anyone who's doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side.

"What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn't there, but he's come of age now," he added.

Role Clarity For Sanju Samson

And while Samson has shown glimpses of his prowess in the past, Shastri believes his best form is still ahead given his role in the India team is now clearly defined.

"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner," Shastri noted.

"And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable."

Should India Drop Abhishek Sharma For T20 WC 2026 Final?

While the form of Samson has been a pleasant surprise for India, the recent efforts of fellow opener Abhishek Sharma are of some concern heading into Sunday's final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand.

Abhishek has managed to score just 89 runs from seven innings at the T20 World Cup to date. However, Shastri believes it's too late to make a change to India's XI and the No.1 ranked T20I batter must be persisted with in the tournament decider against the Black Caps.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid," Shastri noted.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you'," he concluded.