Sanju Samson Asia Cup 2025: Raiphi Gomez Dismisses Speculation, Confirms Wicketkeeper’s Flexibility

The buzz around Sanju Samson refuses to fade as India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025. While the selectors’ decision to include Shubman Gill as vice-captain has sparked debate over Samson’s role in the playing XI, his mentor and long-time coach Raiphi Gomez has dismissed the chatter, calling it nothing more than “outside noise.”

Even as questions swirl over whether Samson will retain his place at the top of the order or slide down the batting line-up, his blistering performances in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) have made one thing clear: the wicketkeeper-batter is in red-hot form and ready to silence his critics on the big stage.

Raiphi Gomez: “Has Sanju Said Anything?”

Addressing the ongoing debate, Gomez cut through the speculation with a pointed remark:

“Has Sanju said anything about being under pressure? No. So, it’s all outside noise.”

The former Kerala and Pondicherry all-rounder emphasized that Samson remains focused on India’s cause, not the chatter. “Being a professional and internationally established player, Sanju is flexible enough to bat anywhere. His adaptability is his biggest strength,” Gomez told The Telegraph.

Gomez further highlighted that Samson’s struggles against England’s pace attack earlier this year were part of the natural learning curve of any international cricketer. Since then, the 30-year-old has bounced back strongly, putting in the hard yards at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before exploding into form in domestic cricket.

Samson’s KCL Carnage – 285 Runs, 21 Sixes, and a Statement to Selectors

If performances are the ultimate reply to doubters, Samson has delivered his loudest yet. Representing Kochi Blue Tigers in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League Season 2, he has racked up 285 runs in just five matches at an average of 71.25 and a strike rate of 182.69.

121 (51 balls) vs Kollam Sailors – A breathtaking innings featuring seven sixes.

89 (46 balls) vs Thrissur Titans – Nine towering maximums in a power-packed knock.

62 (37 balls) vs Trivandrum Royals – Anchoring the innings with 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Currently the second-highest run-getter of the season, Samson also leads the six-hitting charts with 21 maximums, sending a clear message to Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management ahead of the Asia Cup.

The Selection Puzzle – Gill vs Samson

Samson’s biggest challenge, however, lies not in his form but in India’s crowded batting line-up. With Gill expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, experts believe Samson may be pushed down the order – a role in which he has historically struggled.

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, though, threw his weight behind the Kerala star:

“Sanju has done really well. He’s confident, a good team man, and that’s very important.”

Yet, voices like Aakash Chopra have suggested that despite his domestic form, Samson could once again face the axe. “With Gill back, Samson’s fate is almost sealed. He may not feature in the XI,” Chopra remarked.

Samson’s Biggest Test Yet

This tug-of-war between form and team balance is not new for Sanju Samson. Throughout his career, he has been in and out of India’s limited-overs setup, despite flashes of brilliance – including becoming the first Indian to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year.

The coming Asia Cup could define his immediate future. If he retains his opener’s slot, his current form suggests fireworks. If pushed to the middle order, it will test his adaptability and resolve.

But as Raiphi Gomez reiterated, Samson himself is unfazed. “Our focus is on ensuring Sanju keeps improving with the bat. He only cares about doing the job for India,” he said.