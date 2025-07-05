India wicket-keeper batter and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson became the most expensive player in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) history on Saturday. Samson was picked by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs. 26.8 lakh at the Kerala Cricket League auction, on June 5.

Samson, who was listed at a base price of Rs 3 lakh, saw exponential jumps to Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh in a matter of moments. The intense bidding war for Sanju eventually ended with a record signing by Kochi Blue Tigers, who spent more than half of their INR 50 lakh purse to add India wicket-keeper in their squad.

With this, the 30-year-old Samson broke the previous auction record of Kerala Cricket League (KCL). He surpassed the previous price tag of Rs. 7.4 lakh, paid by Trivandrum Royals for M.S. Akhil.

After Samson, Vishnu Vinod received the second-highest bid, picked up by Aries Kollam for Rs 13.8 lakh while veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena was roped in by Alleppey Ripples for Rs 12.4 lakh.

Notably, this will be the first appearance for Sanju in the Kerala Cricket League’s after missing the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

Samson was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. During the IPL 2025 season, Sanju played only nine matches due to injury and scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39 with just one half-century as Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in the 10-team table.