Sanju Samson Breaks Silence On Losing Opening Spot To Shubman Gill: 'Surya Aur Gambhir Ke Saath...' - WATCH

India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson made a timely return to the playing XI in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa on December 19, stepping in as an opener after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury. Having been used as a floater since the T20 Asia Cup 2025, Samson finally got another opportunity at the top of the order and made an immediate impact. Opening the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, Samson provided India with a brisk start and scored 37 runs off just 22 balls, helping set the tone in a must win encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His knock featured positive intent and clean hitting before he was dismissed by left arm spinner George Linde in the 10th over. India eventually sealed a 30 run victory and clinched the series 3 1.

Following the match, former India all rounder Irfan Pathan asked Samson about the clarity of communication from the team management regarding his batting position. Responding to the question, Samson highlighted the importance of the team environment and his understanding of the management’s vision.

“Irfan bhai jaisa team ka mahaul bahut zaruri hai. Bada tournament aane wala hai, lekin mein bhi system mein itna reh chuka hu, experience bhi hai to pata hai team management kya karna chah raha hai. Surya aur Gautam Gambhir ke saath mere ache sambandh hai to humesha khulkar baatcheet hoti hai,” Samson told the broadcaster after the series win.

Pathan then followed up by asking whether this clarity meant Samson would continue opening in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, leading up to the T20 World Cup. Samson chose to dodge the question with a light hearted response that left both Pathan and Varun Aaron laughing.

“Bhaiya aap open kara do open. Me kya bolu yaar. Aise sawal nahi puch sakte Irfan bhai aap,” Samson said.

During his brief but effective stay, Samson shared a 63 run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma and struck four boundaries and two sixes, underlining his comfort at the top of the order.

At 31, Samson boasts impressive numbers as a T20I opener. He averages close to 33 in the role, having scored 559 runs in 18 innings, including three centuries, with a striking strike rate of 178.02. However, since the T20 Asia Cup 2025, his role as a floater has not worked in his favour. Earlier in the South Africa series, Samson was benched while Jitesh Sharma handled middle order duties.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching and a home series against New Zealand next, it remains to be seen whether the Indian team management continues with Samson as an opener or hands Shubman Gill another opportunity to reclaim his spot at the top.