Sanju Samson breaks silence on rift with Heinrich Klaasen during SRH vs CSK IPL 2026, says this…

The IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw SRH register a five-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, what caught fans attention was the on-field exchange between Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen during the match.

The incident unfolded during the 15th over of SRH’s innings when spinner Noor Ahmad tempted Klaasen into stepping out for a big shot. The South African batter missed the delivery completely and briefly lost balance while trying to regain his position inside the crease.

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Samson reacted instantly behind the stumps and whipped off the bails in a flash. The on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs after uncertainty over whether Klaasen had dragged his foot back in time.

Serious moment during the CSK vs SRH match



After Sanju Samson pulled off a brilliant stumping to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, a heated exchange appeared to take place between the two as Klaasen walked back to the pavilion.#IPL #CSKvsSRH #Cricket #SanjuSamson #Klaasen pic.twitter.com/FNNuq8FKed — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) May 19, 2026

After several replays, the third umpire confirmed Klaasen’s dismissal. As Klaasen walked back towards the pavilion, television cameras captured what appeared to be a tense exchange between the two cricketers. Samson stared at Klaasen after completing the stumping, while the SRH batter seemed visibly frustrated and responded with a few words before heading straight to the dressing room.

Sanju Samson ends speculation with Instagram story

Following the match, Sanju Samson put all rumours of a rift to rest through a heartfelt Instagram story. The CSK wicketkeeper shared a picture hugging Klaasen and wrote, "Things happen on the field but lots of love and respect to this gem of a person off it."

Klaasen also responded warmly, replying, "Much love and respect for you bud. Always love watching you play. Keep doing your thing. We are all good. Looking forward to our next battle."

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The exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans appreciating the sportsmanship shown by both players after the intense on-field moment.

SRH qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, CSK in trouble

With the victory in Chennai, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan playing crucial knocks of 47 and 70 runs respectively. Kishan was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings that guided SRH to a successful 181-run chase.

However, the loss left Chennai Super Kings in a difficult situation as their qualification hopes now depend on other results. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also remain firmly in contention after their thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants. If RR manage to defeat Mumbai Indians in their final league match, they will qualify for the playoffs regardless of other outcomes.