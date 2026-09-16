/Sanju Samson breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi competition with blunt message, says...

'I think they (Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for our country. We want to win the game first, and then it comes down to the other individuals. We cannot sulk or be in a negative frame of mind, thinking, 'Oh, I did not get it, why was it given to him?' Those kinds of mindsets do not work here,' Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.