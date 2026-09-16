/Sanju Samson breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi competition with blunt message, says...

Sanju Samson responded to the growing debate over India's opening combination with a clear message after producing a match winning performance against Afghanistan in the second T20I. With 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for an opportunity and Abhishek Sharma already established at the top, the competition for the two opening positions has become a major talking point.
Samson, however, insisted that such a contest is largely a discussion outside the dressing room.
Samson Puts Team Before Selection Debate
India chased down Afghanistan's 159/8 in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, reaching 163/3 in 14.5 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. Samson provided the foundation for the chase with a spectacular 57 from only 22 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma contributed 39.
The performance came at an important time for Samson, whose position has been discussed extensively since Sooryavanshi's emergence. The teenager had featured in India's first two T20Is on the England tour before Samson returned to the side.
Asked about the competition involving himself, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, Samson said the players inside the squad are focused on India's results rather than individual selection battles.
'I think they (Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for our country. We want to win the game first, and then it comes down to the other individuals. We cannot sulk or be in a negative frame of mind, thinking, 'Oh, I did not get it, why was it given to him?' Those kinds of mindsets do not work here,' Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.
Samson Admits Outside Noise Can Get Through
The wicketkeeper batter was also asked about social media discussions and opinions from former India players regarding who should occupy the opening slots. Samson acknowledged that although he tries to stay away from such commentary, it is not always possible.
'I try to switch the Wi-Fi off. But sometimes the Wi-Fi gets switched on, and comments become visible. Some senior player says something. So I think it is very normal.'
'Definitely, outside noise does affect cricketers in India. But you need to be very clear about your mindset, how you need to prepare, and the mindset you need to play with,' he added.
He further explained that experience has helped him deal with criticism, although he does not claim to be immune to it.
'I think I have been mature enough and experienced enough to know how to handle it. Earlier, it used to hurt a little. I am not a machine. We are not robots, that we can say, 'No, it does not affect me.' Definitely, it affects you,' said Samson.
Sooryavanshi Waits For His Opportunity
Samson's explosive 57 has added another layer to India's selection discussion, but captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the team could rotate players for the third T20I after securing the series. That leaves the possibility of Sooryavanshi receiving another opportunity on September 17.
For now, Samson's message is straightforward: competition may dominate the conversation outside the Indian dressing room, but the players themselves remain focused on contributing whenever their opportunity arrives.
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