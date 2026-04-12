Sanju Samson creates history; becomes 4th Indian after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav to...

In a blistering display of power and precision, Sanju Samson officially etched his name into the record books after his historic century for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match in Chennai.

Samson, the CSK opener, has become only the fourth Indian batter to reach the milestone of hitting 400 or more sixes in T20 cricket, joining an illustrious club headlined by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.



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The Milestone Moment

Sanju Samson achieved the feat on Saturday against Delhi Capitals, hammering four sixes in a blistering unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls (15 fours and four sixes, strike rate 205.36).

This took his overall T20 sixes tally to 401 in 334 matches. The innings not only powered CSK to 212/2 but also marked his first century for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after joining them via a trade from Rajasthan Royals.

Elite Indian 400+ Sixes Club

Here's how the top Indian batter stack up in T20 cricket (across all formats - IPL, internationals, and others):

Rohit Sharma: 554 sixes (in 466 matches)

Virat Kohli: 441 sixes (in 417 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav: 422 sixes (in 362 matches)

Sanju Samson: 401 sixes (in 334 matches)

The Fastest Pace In Quartet

While Samson is the fourth to reach the landmark, he boasts a remarkable statistical edge. Among the four Indians in the 400-club, Samson currently has the highest six-hitting frequency, averaging approximately 1.26 sixes per innings.

This puts him slightly ahead of Suryakumar Yadav (1.25) and significantly ahead of Rohit Sharma (1.22) and Virat Kohli (1.10) in terms of "sixes per game" efficiency.

Match Heroics: Samson Lights Up Chepauk

Coming into the game after three underwhelming outings, Sanju Samson roared back with vengeance. He shared a solid 62-run opening stand with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and then forged a match-defining 113-run partnership with young Ayush Mhatre (59 off 36). A late cameo from Shivam Dube helped CSK post a commanding total of 212/2 in 20 overs.

CSK went on to win by 23 runs, registering their first victory of IPL 2026, with Jamie Overton’s bowling also playing a key role. Samson’s swashbuckling ton - his fourth in the IPL - made him the first player to score hundreds for three different IPL franchises (DC, RR, and now CSK).

Samson's Growing Legacy

At 31, Sanju Samson continues to blend flair with consistency. His exploits in the recent 2026 T20 World Cup, where he earned Player of the Tournament honors, combined with this IPL resurgence, position him as a vital cog in India’s white-ball setup.

Whether opening the batting or anchoring middle overs, his ability to clear boundaries with effortless power makes him a nightmare for bowlers. This milestone is more than just a number - it cements Samson’s place among India’s modern greats in the shortest format.